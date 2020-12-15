‘The Challenge: Inferno II’ Cast Members Update: Where Are They Now?

The Challenge’s 10th season, Inferno II, is available to new and old fans on Netflix as of December 15 (as RW/RR Challenge: Inferno II) and many will enjoy seeing the earlier seasons of MTV’s popular reality competition show. The show is known for casting a lot of returning reality stars along with some new rookies every year, but since this season aired in 2005, fans may be wondering what the Inferno II cast members are up to now.

Note: This article will not have any spoilers about the winners of the show or the order of eliminations.

Some of them continued to appear on the show for multiple seasons afterward while others retired from reality TV and pursued other careers. Read on to find out where all the top cast members from the two teams on the season, the Good Guys and the Bad A**es, are today and what they’ve been up to since appearing on Inferno II.

The Bad A**es Team: Where Are the Stars of the Team Today?

Tonya Cooley

Tonya appeared on four other seasons of The Challenge after her Inferno II appearance but was sent home early on her final season, The Ruins, in 2009. After that season, Tonya sued MTV and alleged that she’d been sexually assaulted by other cast members on the set of Ruins, which MTV and the cast members denied. The lawsuit was eventually settled privately in October 2012 and the details have of the settlement have remained private.

Tonya spoke to Buzzfeed News after appearing on The Challenge and said the show highlighted some of her struggles in her personal life, especially her struggle with alcoholism. Tonya is now sober, she told the outlet, and opened her own hair salon. She said, “I am a genuinely happy person now. I still have a bit of the wild and crazy Tonya in me, but I’ve learned to balance her out.”

Rachel Robinson

Rachel Robinson, along with Veronica Portillo and Tina Barta, considered themselves the “Mean Girls” in the house, especially when it came to their treatment of Tonya Cooley. After her career on The Challenge, Rachel became a personal trainer and is now a master trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp and founded her own practice, Rachel Fitness, according to her Instagram. She’s also married to Gee Beauty co-founder Natalie Gee and the couple has three kids together.

Veronica Portillo

Veronica, another one of the “Mean Girls” in the group, participated in many Challenge seasons but took an extended break from 2009 to 2017 when she returned for three seasons of the show. Veronica had a miscarriage in 2013 and recently shared that experience earlier in 2020 in response to Chrissy Teigen revealing her miscarriage, PEOPLE reported. She lives in Los Angeles with her dogs.

Beth Stolarczyk

Beth has appeared on a few seasons of the show but is constantly portrayed as the villain of the season. She’s frequently known as the most manipulative player and few other cast members ever trust her or befriend her. Beth sometimes uses that persona to her advantage and isn’t afraid to cause drama to try to get further in the game.

Beth started her own production company in 2004, Planet Beth LLC, with which she produces celebrity calendars and TV shows. She’s the mother to two kids and recently celebrated her 12-year wedding anniversary.

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick appeared on several seasons of the show and recently returned as a Mercenary. He hosts the popular Challenge Mania podcast that breaks down each episode of the show and features several guests in the Challenge world along with his co-host Scott Yager. He has a son with his ex-wife and has been dating his girlfriend for a couple of years now.

Karamo Brown

Karamo has had a very successful career in television since his appearance on Inferno II, becoming a host on various shows including HuffPost Live, Access Hollywood Live and Are You the One: Second Chances. He is now the culture expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Karamo lives in Los Angeles with his two sons and recently split from his fiance and partner since 2010, director Ian Jordan.

The Good Guys Team: Where Are the Stars of the Team Today?

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor was also a frequent competitor on The Challenge and won several seasons. He still appears on The Challenge and has just made his return to the competition show for this season, Double Agents. He is married and has two kids and also runs his own gym, LB4LB Fitness, where he works as a personal trainer.

Jamie Chung

Jamie also had a very successful television and film career after The Challenge, appearing in films like The Hangover Part II and Sucker Punch. She also had a recurring role on TV show Once Upon a Time and is now starring in Lovecraft Country. She’s now married to Bryan Greenberg, who she began dating in early 2012.

Landon Lueck

Landon is the founder and CEO of Executive Cycling Excursions, which runs luxury cycling day trips. He’s also an equipment specialist for Benco Dental and supplies equipment and technology to dental practices.

Mike Mizanin

Many reality TV or wrestling fans know Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, a major personality in both of those worlds. He is signed to WWE and also appears on a reality show with his wife, Maryse Ouellet, titled Miz & Mrs. His wife is also a professional wrestler and the two live in California with their two children. The Miz has also hosted some of the reunion specials as well as the spin-off show, Champs vs. Stars.

