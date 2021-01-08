The Challenge’s Mattie Lynn Breaux Fired by MTV: ‘I Was Let Go’

Mattie Lynn Breaux, a two-time Challenge competitor and finalist on War of the Worlds, announced on social media that she would not be returning to the show. She made the comments on January 5 during a Q&A on Instagram Live to announce the launch of her website, in response to a fan question about her return to Floribama Shore and The Challenge.

The full video is available below:

In the video, at around 12 minutes, Mattie said, “Unfortunately, I will not be [back on The Challenge]. I’m pretty done with the reality TV, it’s time for me to be myself and be real and for you guys to see all of me. Unfortunately this year I was let go for unfortunate circumstances but I’m very grateful for MTV and Viacom they’ve done a lot for me and my life but unfortunately, that realm is over.”

In a comment on the video, a fan said, “Mattie, why aren’t you on The Challenge this time? And how come you didn’t appear on the reunion from last time??” Mattie responded, “unfortunately my time with them has come to an end but I’m grateful for the opportunity.” She did not provide additional information about what led to her firing, although the reality TV star has been arrested for some DUIs in the past. The network also hasn’t made an announcement about it.

Mattie Competed on 2 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Made It to a Final After Appearing on ‘Party Down South’

Mattie appeared on only two seasons of MTV’s popular competition series The Challenge but she made an impact in both and was known as a strong competitor. She made her debut on season 33, War of the Worlds, in 2019 and was paired with Kyle Christie. She made it to the final in her rookie season but had to withdraw from the competition after the first leg of the final and placed seventh.

The reality star, who appeared on five seasons of the show Party Down South before it ended then skipped the follow-up season, War of the Worlds 2, since she was filming Floribama Shore.

She made her return on The Challenge for its 35th season, Total Madness, but was unable to make it to the final after getting eliminated by Dee Nguyen in the 11th episode, “Tunnel Vision.”

Mattie Had DUIs in the Past & Was Recently Hit With 7 Days Jail Time for Her 2019 DUI

Mattie recently made headlines in November 2020 after she pleaded guilty to her August 2019 DUI and was sentenced to jail time. It was her third DUI and she was sentenced to seven days in the Davidson County Jail for the misdemeanor charge, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, court documents showed that Mattie was facing a year in jail but the sentence, except for seven days, was suspended. A spokesperson with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Karla West, told TMZ that Mattie would serve her 7-day sentence on weekends, the usual practice with DUI sentencing.

In August 2019, the Daily Mail wrote that Mattie crashed her car, a 2016 white Honda Accord, in a single-vehicle accident in Nashville. At the time, the reality star told officers she’d had two beers and had taken hydrocodone before driving. She also told officers she had two other DUIs in Louisiana.

After news of her sentencing was shared online, Mattie took to social media to explain tearfully that she’d been receiving a lot of criticism. She added, “I made a mistake and take complete ownership of it! I am handling the consequences for my actions. This also happened over a year ago and I’m so ready to put this to rest. Just be kind!” After she serves the seven days, she’ll be on supervised probation for nearly a year and lose her driver’s license for a year.

