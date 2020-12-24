The Challenge’s Wes, Kam & Others React to Shocking 3rd Episode

The third episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, “Enemy of the State” aired on Wednesday night and, like the episode preview promised, it featured an excitement-filled daily challenge, lots of house drama and arguments and non-stop action from start to finish.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

There were a lot of key moments in the episode, including contestant Nicole Zanatta having to go home after suffering an injury, a major house argument between Josh Martinez and Devin Walker-Molaghan, and a stunning blindside in the elimination, with Double Agents Leroy Garrett and Kaycee Clark throwing Wes Bergmann into elimination. The episode ended with Devin sending home his friend, two-time champ Wes, after defeating him in the elimination.

Challenge stars, former and current, and viewers were quick to share their reactions to the rollercoaster episode on social media.

Cast Members & Fans Reacted to Nicole Zanatta Being Sent Home Injured & the Physical Matchups in the Daily Challenge

I was happy to go against a strong competitor this challenge!! — Amber Martinez (@amba1210) December 24, 2020

There were a lot of reactions on social media to the daily challenge and the exciting matchups that occurred, including Fessy Shafaat and Chris “CT” Tamburello facing off. Fans and cast members also address Nicole’s departure from the show after suffering an injury to her shoulder. Her partner Devin said, “I love you,” and she responded: “I love you too, I didn’t watch it but mom and dad said you kicked ass xo!!”

Darrell Taylor wrote, “@n_zanattaMTV Anyone else would have been crying after.” Devin said, “I tied@KyleCGShore… he’s beaten everyone on this show in a final… do the math.” Kam said, “Yayyyy so happy @Bruce_Lee85 & @ThatStudMuffin won! That means I can know what’s going on with this power. #TheChallenge36.”

Josh gets to wrestle with Wes. His dream come true. #TheChallenge36 — A.P. (@outspokenACE) December 24, 2020

Josh also posted about the episode:

Catching up on tonight’s episode and Im embarrassed and feel bad about the whole thing. To be honest having to relive and watch this szn is going to be hard for me. I was in a bad place mentally and I let my temper get the best of me. I’m not perfect just trying to do better. — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) December 24, 2020

Many Took to Social Media to Share Their Thoughts About Leroy Choosing to Send in Wes & Wes’ Parting Words

After Wes lost the elimination, he spoke to the cast members assembled on the platform and said that he was able to look back on his Challenge victories with pride since he never backstabbed or betrayed any friends. He added that he hoped they would be able to say the same, and concluded by saying, “Everybody gang up on Leroy.”

Fans and cast members spoke about Leroy’s decision to betray Wes after he revealed that they were meant to be allies on the show. One fan said, “sad that LeRoy forgot his loyalties to people he’s known way longer than Kam. If this was 5 years ago CT, Wes and LeRoy would have a real alliance, be running this game, and have full control of the house. #TheChallenge36.”

Following a live recap with Devin, Wes was asked to repeat comments he made: “[Wes] Can you repeat the part where you called Kam the queen and that she outplayed you and the future of the challenge I forgot to screen record.” Wes responded:

I said what I said. I’ll say it again. And I’ve said it in the press. And on my Patreon. She’s a winner. She has my respect. Always has. It sucks that she kinda arbitrarily chose me to pick on, and Lee had to do the shooting, but it’s okay. I’ll get over it. https://t.co/xfSf34jYSr — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) December 24, 2020

Wes also retweeted a fan who wrote, “No Kam, @WestonBergmann didn’t get outsmarted he got outnumbered. #teamWes #TheChallenge36.” He also retweeted: “@ChallengeMTV yal gotta stop letting them bury @WestonBergmann with this ‘untrustworthy’ narrative literally got ganged up on this season for no reason never crossed any of his ‘allies’ in the house.”

Below were other reactions from people unhappy to see Wes going in:

Kam didnt outsmart Wes, she just had the numbers, dont get cocky #TheChallenge36 — ♓Tisha🐞 (@MzTeE8205) December 24, 2020

I love Kam but she’s no where near Wes as a strategist, she’s always sided with the numbers and Wes hasn’t he’s clawed his way out of sticky situations #TheChallenge36 — OSO (@osocrazy74) December 24, 2020

If Leroy truly wanted to change his losing ways he would’ve went for the gold skull instead of sending Wes in. He is truly bad at strategy & lacks courage in many crucial moments. #TheChallenge #TheChallenge36 — icepop news (@icepop_news) December 24, 2020

Wes just came for Kam on his live. Long ass tirade about McDonalds and said the best she’ll be able to come up w is Burger Queen. #TheChallenge #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/sA5Su0KCyV — Aria (@LovesThoseShows) December 24, 2020

Others were happy to see Wes leaving the game and praised Kam and Leroy’s gameplay in orchestrating the move. One fan said, “I like Wes but he woulda done the same thing Kam and Leroy did. Anytime early exits happen to him he’s just getting a taste of his own medicine. #TheChallenge36.” Another said, “Wes you’ve been the mastermind forever but there’s a new mastermind and it’s @iamkamiam_ #TheChallenge36.”

In response to a fan writing, “I know @iamkamiam_ saying ‘Wes stfu’ in her head every time he says the word ‘friend’ #TheChallenge36,” Kam wrote, “I was lol. He made a deal with every guy.” She retweeted one fan who wrote, “Your eye roll when Wes gave that bullshit ass speech was ICONIC!!!” Kam also posted:

Playing smart & will continue to play smarter. #TheChallenge36 — Kam I Am (@iamkamiam_) December 24, 2020

Below were some other reactions:

Wes has played a dirty game majority of his challenge career. I’m glad Leroy voted him in. Leroy has always played a nice game. He did what he had to do. Don’t feel bad. #TheChallenge36 — Reality Radio Pod (@RealityRadioPod) December 24, 2020

Wes is wack for trying to make Leroy feel guilty for throwing him in. Not only is it a game. But you were the sole reason Leroy went home in Rivals 2. #TheChallenge36 — Mrs. Smith (@MsKevin504) December 24, 2020

Good episode. Leroy did the RIGHT thing by getting rid of Wes. Can’t let him see a final. #TheChallenge #TheChallenge36 — Certified Lover Gyal 🦉 (@Melly__Mel15) December 24, 2020

