‘The Challenge: The Duel’ Cast Members Update: Where Are They Now?

The Challenge‘s 13th season, The Duel, is one of two seasons of the popular MTV reality competition show that was added to Netflix on December 15 (as RW/RR Challenge: The Duel). The show usually casts a lot of returning stars of the show along with a handful of new rookies every season; The Duel aired in 2006 so fans may be wondering where the top personalities of the show are now.

Note: This article will not have any spoilers about the winners of the show or the order of eliminations.

Some of the competitors returned after The Duel for other seasons but others pursued other passions after their appearance. Read on to find out where all the key cast members from the season are today and what they did after appearing on The Duel.

Beth Stolarczyk

Beth’s appeared on a few Challenge seasons and is always seen as the villain of the show, with other competitors referring to her as manipulative or untrustworthy. Beth often uses that to her advantage and creates additional drama to try to advance in the game. The competitor has founded her production company in 2004, named Planet Beth LLC, and through it, she produces several TV shows and calendars. She has two kids with her husband, with whom she just celebrated her 12-year wedding anniversary.

Diem Brown

Diem’s storyline is a major part of The Duel, where she opens up about her treatment for ovarian cancer and her budding romance with CT. After that treatment, her cancer was in remission for six years but it unfortunately returned in June 2012. In that time, she appeared on many more seasons of The Challenge, and after her second bout of treatment, she returned to the show once more, Fox News reported.

In June 2014, Diem was told that her cancer had returned a third time and had spread. She was on the set of The Challenge: Battles of the Exes II in August 2014 when she collapsed and was medically evacuated. A few months later, on November 14, 2014, Diem died in the hospital and her friends and family said she fought to the end.

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Several of the cast members on The Duel have continued to make a career in The Challenge, including CT. Since The Duel, which was his third season, he’s appeared on an additional 15 seasons, including the current one, Double Agents. Tamburello married the mother of his now-four-year-old son, Chris Jr., on September 8, 2018, and their wedding was featured on an MTV special. He is currently starring in a horror movie, Habitual.

Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa is another cast member who is still competing on The Challenge and is on the current season of the show. She is also currently hosting the official MTV Challenge podcast along with her co-host and fellow Challenge star, Tori Deal.

Wes Bergmann

Wes, another longtime competitor on The Challenge, has also continued to return for the show, with certain breaks between appearances. He’s been very busy on the side, running his own business and developing a productivity app that recently launched. He lives in Kansas City with his wife Amanda, who he married in June 2018.

Brad Fiorenza

Brad married another Challenger, Tori Hall, in 2010, and they welcomed two sons together. Their marriage did not last, however, and they separated in late 2015. After his divorce, he returned to the show but announced his retirement from The Challenge in 2019 amid a custody battle with his ex-wife. He also worked as a teacher for many years.

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick continued to appear on many seasons of the show, with his latest appearance coming on XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017. He is very much involved in the Challenge world, though, and hosts the popular Challenge Mania podcast which breaks down each episode of the show and features several guests along with his co-host Scott Yager. He’s also been open about his desire to return on the show to compete. Derrick has a son with his ex-wife and has been dating his girlfriend for a couple of years now.

