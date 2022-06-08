‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast & Format Revealed, Includes Several Winners

‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast & Format Revealed, Includes Several Winners

'The Challenge: USA' cast photo

CBS 'The Challenge: USA' cast photo

The world of “The Challenge” is expanding again and this time, viewers can see fan favorites and winners from “Survivor,” “Big Brother, “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” compete against each other for the first time on “The Challenge: USA.” On June 8, CBS announced the stacked 28-member cast list for the season and gave more insight into the show’s format.

The show, which will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS, will also be hosted by TJ Lavin like the regular “Challenge.” Following that premiere, new episodes will air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. According to the network’s press release, “Players have proven they can ‘outwit, outlast and outplay’ their competition and ‘expect the unexpected,’ but now, for the first time in ‘The Challenge’ history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced” with a $500,000 reward on the line. Here is a hint of what’s to come:

Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.

Because contestants will be “paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode,” it will make it difficult for them to make alliances and solid game plans. “Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts,” the press release states. In addition to the prize money, the players are also competing for their place on “The Challenge: Global Championship” which will stream on Paramount+.

Read on for the cast list and their stats, and find the short promo below:


All New Challenge: USA promo | CBSMTV’s The Challenge is coming to CBS summer 2022! But this time with the cast from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.2022-05-24T03:24:35Z

There Are 14 Female Competitors, Including a Winner of ‘Love Island’ & ‘Survivor’

Alyssa Lopez

Alyssa Lopez

CBSAlyssa Lopez’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Angela Rummans

Angela Rummans

CBSAngela Rummans’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 20″

Azah Awasum

Azah Awasum

CBSAzah Awasum’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Cashay Proudfoot

Cashay Proudfoot

CBSCashay Proudfoot’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 3″

Cayla Platt

Cayla Platt

CBSCayla Platt’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “The Amazing Race 33″

Cely Vazquez

Cely Vasquez

CBSCely Vazquez’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 2″

Desi Williams

Desi Williams

CBSDesi Williams’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 35″

Justine Ndiba

Justine Ndiba

CBSJustine Ndiba’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 2″
  • Won her season of “Love Island 2”

Kyra Green

Kyra Green

CBSKyra Green’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 1″

Sarah Lacina

Sarah Lacina

CBSSarah Lacina’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 28″
  • Also appeared on “Survivor 34” and “Survivor 40”
  • Won her season of “Survivor 34”

Shan Smith

Shan Smith

CBSShan Smith’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 41″

Shannon St. Clair

Shannon St. Clair

CBSShannon St. Clair’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 3″

Tasha Fox

Tasha Fox

CBSTasha Fox’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 28″
  • Also appeared on “Survivor 31”

Tiffany Mitchell

Tiffany Mitchell

CBSTiffany Mitchell’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 23″

There Are 14 Male Competitors, Including Winners of ‘Survivor’ & ‘The Amazing Race’

Ben Driebergen

Ben Driebergen

CBSBen Driebergen’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 35″
  • Also appeared on “Survivor 40”
  • Won his season of “Survivor 35”

Cashel Barnett

Cashel Barnett

CBSCashel Barnett’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 1″

Danny McCray

Danny McCray

CBSDanny McCray’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 41″

David Alexander

David Alexander

CBSDavid Alexander’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 21″
  • Also appeared on “Big Brother 22”

Derek Xiao

Derek Xiao

CBSDerek Xiao’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Domenick Abbate

Domenick Abbate

CBSDomenick Abbate’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 36″

Enzo Palumbo

Enzo Palumbo

CBSEnzo Palumbo’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 12″
  • Also appeared on “Big Brother 22”

James Wallington

James Wallington

CBSJames Wallington’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “The Amazing Race 32″
  • Won his season of “The Amazing Race 32”

Javonny Vega

Javonny Vega

CBSJavonny Vega’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 3″

Kyland Young

Kyland Young

CBSKyland Young’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Leo Temory

Leo Temory

CBSLeo Temory’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Amazing Race 23″
  • Also appeared on “Amazing Race 24” and “Amazing Race 31”

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.

Melvin 'Cinco' Holland Jr.

CBSMelvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr.’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Love Island 3″

Tyson Apostol

Tyson Apostol

CBSTyson Apostol’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Survivor 18″
  • Also appeared on “Survivor 20,” “Survivor 27” and “Survivor 40”
  • Won his season of “Survivor 27”

Xavier Prather

Xavier Prather

CBSXavier Prather’s cast photo for ‘The Challenge: USA’

  • Original season: “Big Brother 23″
  • Won his season of “Big Brother 23”

