‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast & Format Revealed, Includes Several Winners

The world of “The Challenge” is expanding again and this time, viewers can see fan favorites and winners from “Survivor,” “Big Brother, “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” compete against each other for the first time on “The Challenge: USA.” On June 8, CBS announced the stacked 28-member cast list for the season and gave more insight into the show’s format.

The show, which will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS, will also be hosted by TJ Lavin like the regular “Challenge.” Following that premiere, new episodes will air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. According to the network’s press release, “Players have proven they can ‘outwit, outlast and outplay’ their competition and ‘expect the unexpected,’ but now, for the first time in ‘The Challenge’ history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced” with a $500,000 reward on the line. Here is a hint of what’s to come:

Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.

Because contestants will be “paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode,” it will make it difficult for them to make alliances and solid game plans. “Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts,” the press release states. In addition to the prize money, the players are also competing for their place on “The Challenge: Global Championship” which will stream on Paramount+.

Read on for the cast list and their stats, and find the short promo below:

Play

All New Challenge: USA promo | CBS MTV’s The Challenge is coming to CBS summer 2022! But this time with the cast from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island. 2022-05-24T03:24:35Z

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Are 14 Female Competitors, Including a Winner of ‘Love Island’ & ‘Survivor’

Alyssa Lopez

Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Angela Rummans

Original season: “Big Brother 20″

Azah Awasum

Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Cashay Proudfoot

Original season: “Love Island 3″

Cayla Platt

Original season: “The Amazing Race 33″

Cely Vazquez

Original season: “Love Island 2″

Desi Williams

Original season: “Survivor 35″

Justine Ndiba

Original season: “Love Island 2″

Won her season of “Love Island 2”

Kyra Green

Original season: “Love Island 1″

Sarah Lacina

Original season: “Survivor 28″

Also appeared on “Survivor 34” and “Survivor 40”

Won her season of “Survivor 34”

Shan Smith

Original season: “Survivor 41″

Shannon St. Clair

Original season: “Love Island 3″

Tasha Fox

Original season: “Survivor 28″

Also appeared on “Survivor 31”

Tiffany Mitchell

Original season: “Big Brother 23″

There Are 14 Male Competitors, Including Winners of ‘Survivor’ & ‘The Amazing Race’

Ben Driebergen

Original season: “Survivor 35″

Also appeared on “Survivor 40”

Won his season of “Survivor 35”

Cashel Barnett

Original season: “Love Island 1″

Danny McCray

Original season: “Survivor 41″

David Alexander

Original season: “Big Brother 21″

Also appeared on “Big Brother 22”

Derek Xiao

Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Domenick Abbate

Original season: “Survivor 36″

Enzo Palumbo

Original season: “Big Brother 12″

Also appeared on “Big Brother 22”

James Wallington

Original season: “The Amazing Race 32″

Won his season of “The Amazing Race 32”

Javonny Vega

Original season: “Love Island 3″

Kyland Young

Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Leo Temory

Original season: “Amazing Race 23″

Also appeared on “Amazing Race 24” and “Amazing Race 31”

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.

Original season: “Love Island 3″

Tyson Apostol

Original season: “Survivor 18″

Also appeared on “Survivor 20,” “Survivor 27” and “Survivor 40”

Won his season of “Survivor 27”

Xavier Prather

Original season: “Big Brother 23″

Won his season of “Big Brother 23”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio