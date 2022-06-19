WATCH: ‘The Challenge USA’ Full Trailer Released

The past few weeks have seen a lot of information come out about the upcoming inaugural season of “The Challenge: USA,” which is premiering on CBS on July 6.

The network first released a short, 15-second promo video, followed by the official cast announcement. On June 15, the full trailer for the upcoming show was released and showed hints of a lot of extreme challenges ahead this summer.

Here is the full trailer:

The OFFICIAL Trailer for The Challenge: USA 🇺🇸 It's here! The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6th on CBS!

The Trailer Hints at a Lot of Intense Competition & Drama Between Cast Members

In the trailer, TJ Lavin narrates what’s to come, saying, “Extraordinary athleticism. High octane drama. The Challenge is more than a game. It’s a chance to go down in reality competition history.” He also says, “28 CBS reality titans are ready to compete in one ultimate showdown.” The text in the trailer previews “a new twist” every week and “a new betrayal.”

There are a lot of soundbites in the trailer, including a female competitor saying, “If you wanna play dirty, we can play dirty.” A male competitor says, “These challenges are bar none. You don’t know what to expect.” Another male competitor says, “I’m willing to stab someone in the back.”

Viewers also see “Love Island” star Cashay Proudfoot telling someone, “Now you’re involved in something when I had your back.” There’s also a female competitor who says, “I wanna lay it all on the line and make it to the end.”

In typical “Challenge” trailer fashion, there are a lot of clips of the cast members involved in intense challenges, including rappeling down a building, falling into the water from heights, and vehicles driving down a dirt track. There’s even a brief glimpse of a traditional “Challenge” elimination, Hall Brawl. TJ concludes the preview by saying, “A whole new Challenge, where anything can happen.”

The Cast Was Recently Announced & It Features Fan Favorites & Champions From 4 CBS Shows

The full 28-member cast was announced on June 8, as well as the format that the season will take. “The Challenge: USA” cast features 8 alums from “Love Island,” 9 stars from “Big Brother, 8 cast members from “Survivor” and 3 alums from “The Amazing Race.” There are a total of six winners from their respective shows on “The Challenge: USA” and it will be hosted by the beloved TJ Lavin.

According to the show’s press release, cast members will be “paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode… Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts.” It also said that competitors “are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they… will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.” The winners of the show will win not only the prize money but a place on “The Challenge: Global Championship,” which will stream on Paramount+.

“The Challenge: USA” will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS, followed by weekly episodes at 9 p.m.

