‘The Challenge’ Legend Calls Out Leroy Garrett Over Comment in Last Episode

Wednesday night’s episode of The Challenge began with the cast members returning to the house after Kam Williams’ elimination win and it wasn’t long before the male competitors who were blindsided by Jay Starrett confronted him, specifically Cory Wharton and Kyle Christie. Leroy Garrett made it clear to Jay that he didn’t appreciate the Survivor alum throwing in his girlfriend, least of all without a warning.

While the episode was airing, Wes took to Twitter to call out Leroy for a specific comment the veteran made during that conversation, writing, “Line of the episode: ‘It’s common courtesy to let them know they’re going in’ – Leroy talking to a guy he’s known for three weeks. @Bruce_Lee85.”

Line of the episode: “It’s common courtesy to let them know they’re going in” – Leroy talking to a guy he’s known for three weeks. @Bruce_Lee85 — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) January 28, 2021

Since his elimination a few episodes ago, Wes has made it clear that he felt betrayed by Leroy, who was the double agent and chose Wes to go into elimination without warning against his friend Devin Walker.

‘The Challenge’ Hasn’t Focused on Wes & Leroy’s Friendship in Previous Seasons But the 2 Were Meant to Be Allies on ‘Double Agents’

It’s no secret this season that Wes has felt betrayed by Leroy, someone who he considered an ally in the house and a friend of many years, which is why Wes called Leroy out for his comment about Jay. When Wes was eliminated from the house, he made it clear he didn’t want Leroy to win his 12th and final season before retirement. He told competitors after his loss:

You know, I’ve won a couple of times, and I didn’t have to ever once lie or vote in my friends. Not once. I can be a champion without doing that, you all can, and one day you’re gonna be old like me and you’re gonna want to look back at that win and be proud of yourself and your heart and your decisions on top of the money that you’ve got. Everybody gang up on Leroy.

Since the show has always focused on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Wes’ rivalry and now friendship storyline, many fans weren’t aware that Leroy and Wes were friends and they were supposed to work together on the Double Agents season. In fact, Leroy revealed before the season that he called Wes and the two agreed to be each other’s “number two” ally in the house.

He said, “knowing that Bananas wasn’t coming, I called Wes and reached out and said ‘hey man, let’s work together this season, I got your back. I know that you’re gonna have a number one, you know I won’t say your name, you won’t say my name and we’re definitely gonna work together.’”

Leroy Spoke Out Against Wes in His Early Confessionals on ‘Double Agents’

Wes has opened up about how demoralizing it was to watch people he’d appeared on The Challenge with for years and considered friends betray him on the show and also insult him during their confessionals. Theresa Jones, Aneesa Ferreira and Leroy all spoke against him in their confessional interviews during the first episode of the show.

Leroy said in his interview, “Natalie, if you are smart, run far far away from Wes because he is going to set you on fire.” In an Instagram Live with Fessy Shafaat, Wes said, “people are doing gameplay stuff to me and then going to their interviews and calling me a piece of s*** like Theresa and Leroy and Aneesa.”

He said all of that has made him feel like he doesn’t want to appear in the next season, although he hasn’t officially announced whether he will appear or take a break from the show.

