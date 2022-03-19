‘The Challenge’ Announces New Content Featuring Major Stars Coming Soon

There’s been a long break since the last “Challenge” season but it seems there is now some new content on the horizon. Fans of the show will get the opportunity to see familiar “Challenge” faces again in the form of a workout series.

The MTV show is launching a training series, the first of its kind, and it will be hosted by none other than fitness professional and two-time champ Rachel Robinson. The 39-year-old former reality star owns her own fitness business and she will be joined by guests Mark Long, Devyn Simone, Nelson Thomas, Corey Lay, Tori Deal and Nicole Zanatta, People revealed.

According to the publication’s report on the news, the workout series will be available on April 18 on “The Challenge” YouTube page. There will be several 30-minute classes, with each focusing on different areas of the body, the outlet wrote.

The Co-Stars Involved Shared Their Reactions to the Announcement & Praised Rachel’s Workouts

And that's a wrap on #TheChallengeWorkout! I can't wait for y'all to see the amazing workout @rachel_fitness put me through. When I say she kicked my butt I'm not lying 🥵 pic.twitter.com/j7M6HB90JZ — Corey Lay (@CoreyLay) March 18, 2022

Several stars of the show who will be participating in the workout series reacted to the announcement on social media. Rookie Corey Lay wrote, “Omg the news is out! Me and some of your favorite vets from @ChallengeMTV are filming a workout series!” He also said Rachel put him through an “amazing workout” and “kicked my butt.”

“I’m excited for @rachel_fitness to kick my butt and show y’all how we stay in Challenge shape,” he added. It appears as though the special was filmed in Los Angeles as Nelson Thomas, Corey and Devyn Simone shared some photos and videos from there.

Got to shoot today with my DUEL 2 partner for life @rachel_fitness … we didn’t miss a beat 💪🏽❤️💪🏽 @ChallengeMTV #TheChallengeAllStars pic.twitter.com/OjGOccsYGC — Mark Long (@TheMarkLong) March 17, 2022

Mark Long tweeted, “Got to shoot today with my DUEL 2 partner for life @rachel_fitness… we didn’t miss a beat @ChallengeMTV.” He also wrote, “I’ve already competed in 4 decades of

@ChallengeMTV… and I’m just gettin’ warmed up #GODFATHER.” Nelson Thomas simply shared a photo of himself with Mark and Rachel:

“Challenge” vet Devyn Simone, who now hosts “The Challenge Aftermath,” wrote, “I’m going to die @rachel_fitnessia going to kill me. #HereIComeTamera.” She also shared a video of herself in Los Angeles before filming:

There Should Be a Lot of ‘Challenge’ Content Coming Our Way This Summer

After the workout series, the next we’ll see of “The Challenge” will likely be the return of “The Challenge: All Stars” for the third season. The premiere episode is set to drop on Paramount+ on May 11.

There are also four other spinoff seasons of “The Challenge” currently in production: “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia,” “The Challenge U.K.” and “The Challenge: CBS,” its working title. The four will air in their respective countries at some point this summer, according to a CBS press release, and will be followed by “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.”

That season, separate from a previous season of “The Challenge” by the same name, will see the winners of the four spinoffs compete in a global competition to crown the first-ever “Challenge” world champion. CBS announced that it would also be airing on Paramount+. The 38th season of the flagship “Challenge” has not yet been announced officially.

