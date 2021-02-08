Theo Campbell Reveals He Has a Baby Boy in Surprise Announcement

Theo Campbell, one of the U.K. stars of The Challenge and a finalist on War of the Worlds, shocked his fans on February 8 when he announced that he is now the proud father of a baby boy. The Love Island star, 29, shared that only his “few friends and family” knew he was going to be a father and said it was important to him to keep the news private.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, “Dam, my replacement is here – 21 hours later and he’s here. I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy… Massive well done to his mum as-well, the process of having a baby is crazy I literally didn’t have a clue how strong a woman has to be to go through this! Aries Campbell 07/02/2021.”

While Theo did not reveal who the mother is, Ok! revealed that it is influencer Sapphire Yhnell. The Instagram star, who also has a five-year-old boy, posted today about the birth of her son Aries, who has the same name and is wearing the same outfit as in Theo’s Instagram post. Theo commented on Sapphire’s post with a series of heart emojis.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Theo Appeared on 2 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Placed 2nd in the Final of ‘War of the Worlds’

Theo appeared on two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2. In his rookie season, he managed to make it to the final with his partner Cara Maria Sorbello, where he placed second behind winner Turbo Çamkıran. He faced elimination only once, defeating fellow Brit Kyle Christie in a Hall Brawl.

Theo then returned for War of the Worlds 2 but was on the wrong side of the house and was sent into elimination four times. He won the first three, including eliminations against Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Kyle, but eventually lost to Jordan Wiseley in the 11th episode.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Theo was asked if he’d return to The Challenge and he answered simply, “Have to ask @challengemtv,” indicating that he’d possibly be open to it. Someone else asked him who he’d like to face in elimination and he replied, “Fessy [Shafaat] or Rogan [O’Connor] cos they got a little too big for their boots.”

Many of Theo’s Challenge costars posted their love and support in response to his announcement that he now has a baby boy, with Georgia Harrison writing, “i’m so so proud of you my heart could burst, wish i was home to cuddle my new nephew amd i love the name.” Nany Gonzalez wrote, “Awww congrats to you Theo!!!!”

Kyle posted his congratulations and then added, “bet he could already beat me in an Elimination.” Hunter Barfield, Turbo, Jenny West and Joss Mooney were just some of his other costars who shared their congratulations to the reality star.

Theo Has Been Updating His Fans About His Recovery After He Suffered a Serious Eye Injury in 2019

Theo suffered a major eye injury following a freak accident in August 2019, when he was hit directly in his eye by a champagne corkcwhile partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza with friends. Afterward, the Independent reported that Theo said the direct shot caused the reality star’s eye to “split” in half.

On August 27, 2019, Theo first revealed the extent of his injury, posting a photo of himself in the hospital and writing, “So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me… But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

Over a year later, in December 2020, Theo told his fans that he is now permanently partially blind and still has seven stitches left in his eye.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’