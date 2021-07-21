‘The Challenge’ Star Gives Birth to Baby Girl: ‘Couldn’t Be More Grateful’

It was a happy day in “The Challenge” world on July 19 as one veteran star of the franchise, Theresa Jones, gave birth to a baby girl on the same day as her husband TJ Jones’s birthday. Theresa, who made her return to the show for the 36th season “Double Agents,” revealed during the season that she became pregnant just a few days after returning home from her elimination.

On July 20, she posted about the birth of her third child, Layla Capri Jones, the previous day, writing, “Welcome to the world our beautiful Layla Capri Jones!! Baby girl arrived last night on Daddy’s Birthday making it the best birthday gift I could have ever given him!!! We are all doing awesome and couldn’t be more grateful!!! Happy Belated Birthday @iamtj_jones & Layla!!!! I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!!! 7.19.2021.” Here is the post:

Theresa’s husband, NFL wide receiver TJ Jones, also shared the happy news on his social media, writing, “What better gift than someone to share a birthday with?! Layla Capri Jones born last night at 9:46pm, just in time to make sure that I will never get another birthday to myself! Wouldnt have it any other way though. @theresa_m_jones you deserve all the praise for blessing us with this beautiful baby girl.”

Theresa’s Costars on ‘The Challenge’ Were Quick to Fill the Comments With Their Congratulations

Theresa’s “Challenge” costars took to the comment section to share their congratulations, including two-time champ Sarah Rice, who gushed, “OMG SHES ABSOLUTELY PRECIOUS!! you sure do make some adorable babies!! wishing you all the best in the whole world in these magical moments!!”

Paula Beckert, nee Meronek, also commented, writing, “awwwwwww I can’t handle the cuteness” alongside a series of heart-eyes emojis. Shauvon Torres, who appeared on three “Challenge” seasons after her season of “The Real World: Sydney,” wrote: “Awww! Congratulations so beautiful!!”

Theresa’s costar and alliance member during her comeback season on “The Challenge: Double Agents,” Gabby Allen, also sent her love to the reality star and her new baby.

Theresa Announced After Her Return on ‘Double Agents’ That She Wouldn’t Be Back for Another Season

Layla Capri is Theresa and TJ’s third child after Easton Kaia and Maddox, and it’s safe to say that Theresa will have her hands full for some time. Even before expanding their family, Theresa had already said that “Double Agents” would likely be her last season of the show and revealed in her exit interview, “I can’t do this s*** anymore.”

She said she was extremely happy to have returned for a one-season comeback but she loves her life at home so much that she can’t see herself returning to the show. The seven-time “Challenge” star is also scheduled to have surgery sometime this year on a torn labrum in her hip that she told fans she’d been putting off for some time.

In announcing her surgery, Theresa said she was hoping to be able to “leisurely run” by 2022. However, with the popularity of the first season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” which has a much shorter filming schedule and, according to many of its stars, was a lot more fun to do, fans may be able to see Theresa return to competition for a future season of the spinoff.

