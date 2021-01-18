‘Challenge’ Veteran Says They’re Likely Not Returning After ‘Double Agents’

The 36th season of The Challenge is well underway but one competitor has already said they will likely not return after this season. In response to a fan’s question on Instagram about whether she would compete on another season, veteran Theresa Jones said she probably wouldn’t be back.

In the comment section of one of her posts, a fan asked Theresa, “Do you think you’ll do another season ?” The veteran competitor answered that she would “likely” not be returning because of a surgery that she needed and had been putting off. She wrote:

Sadly I have to have surgery later this year for a torn labrum in my hip that I hurt last March… been putting it off for sometime I can’t put off much longer.. so hoping to just be able to leisurely run by 2022- so that was a long version of a more n likely no.

Theresa Recently Announced That She Was Pregnant & Expecting Her Third Child With Husband TJ Jones

A few days after making that comment, Theresa announced that she is expecting her third child, a girl, with her husband TJ Jones. On January 13, she posted a series of photos of herself with a baby bump on Instagram and a gender reveal with her family, writing for the caption “#3” with a pink bow. Theresa, nee Gonzalez, married NFL wide receiver TJ Jones on July 8, 2018, after a three-year engagement.

The couple already has two kids together, a daughter named Easton Kaia who was born on December 5, 2015, and a son named Maddox who was born on April 5, 2019.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Theresa added that she wasn’t pregnant during the Double Agents season and actually got pregnant five days after she got back home. She said, “Thanks everyone for the congratulations & sweet messages!! Just a small disclaimer: No I was not pregnant while filming #TheChallenge36 @challengemtv..Got pregnant 5 days after getting home.”

She said her baby bump is showing much earlier in the pregnancy because it’s her third: “my body knows what to do.”

Theresa Is Looking for Her 1st Win on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ After Making It to 1 Final in Her 6 Previous Seasons

Theresa returned to The Challenge after a six-year break following her last season, Battle of the Exes II, where she made it to the final and placed second. Double Agents is her seventh season and she’s still looking for the elusive first win. The reality star joined the Challenge as a contestant on Fresh Meat II and has made it pretty far on every season except Rivals when she was eliminated in the third episode.

Her best season was Battle of the Exes II, where she competed with partner Wes Bergmann until they were eliminated in the Hall Brawl elimination in the 10th episode. After Leroy Garrett’s partner Nia Moore was sent home right before the final, Theresa was brought back to the game to replace her and won the X-Battle elimination, punching her ticket to the final with Leroy. The two came in second place behind Jordan Wiseley and Sarah Rice.

She’s now competing on the 36th season, The Challenge: Double Agents, where she’s been paired up with Survivor alum Jay Starrett since the first episode. The show airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

