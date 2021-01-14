‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Star Makes Pregnancy Announcement

One of the stars of The Challenge: Double Agents took to social media before Wednesday night’s episode to announce that they were expecting a baby. Theresa Jones, who made her return to the MTV series this season after a six-year hiatus, announced that she and her husband TJ Jones were expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

Theresa made the announcement on social media on January 13:

Alongside a photo of herself with her family in a gender reveal, Theresa wrote simply, “#3” with a pink bow emoji. Her Challenge costars were quick to offer their congratulations, with current Double Agents partner Jay Starrett writing, “Wooohooooo,” and Josh Martinez commenting, “Congrats.” Kaycee Clark posted, “So exciting! Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.” Lio Rush, Nam Vo, Nelson Thomas, Nicole Zanatta and Darrell Taylor were just some of the others who shared their love and excitement in the comments.

Theresa Later Clarified That She Wasn’t Pregnant While Filming ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’

Many people have been posting on social media that The Challenge should be doing pregnancy tests before filming following the reveal that Melissa Reeves ran the Total Madness final while pregnant and Natalie Anderson having to pull out of the Double Agents season during Wednesday night’s episode because she found out she was pregnant.

In an exclusive interview with Us Magazine, Natalie said she found out she was pregnant during Double Agents and left the competition but suffered a miscarriage shortly after returning home to the States. She said in preparation for filming, she was given tests for everything including around “15 COVID tests” but no pregnancy tests.

Soon after her original pregnancy announcement, Theresa took to social media to clarify that she wasn’t pregnant during filming and got pregnant only five days after her return back home. She wrote, “Thanks everyone for the congratulations & sweet messages!! Just a small disclaimer: No I was not pregnant while filming #TheChallenge36 @challengemtv..Got pregnant 5 days after getting home.”

Natalie commented on Theresa’s pregnancy post and wrote, “1 you look so dang cute. 2 that gym” alongside an emoji with heart eyes.

Theresa Is Married to NFL Player TJ Jones & They Have 2 Kids Together

Theresa, who was known by her maiden name Theresa Gonzalez during her previous seasons on The Challenge, married NFL wide receiver TJ Jones on July 8, 2018, in a small ceremony. The two were engaged for just over three years and had their first child together, daughter Easton Kaia, on December 5, 2015. Their son Maddox was born on April 5, 2019.

Jones played four years of college football for the University of Notre Dame as a standout wide receiver, with a notable moment coming as he got a game-winning catch in overtime against Stanford in 2013, sending his team to the national championship game. He was drafted to the NFL by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2014 draft and played with the Lions until 2018.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2019 but was released later that year. In early 2020, Jones, who was born in Winnipeg, Canada, signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Theresa is still on this season of The Challenge, which is her seventh overall, where she hopes to get her first win. The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

