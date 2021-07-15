‘The Challenge’ OG Speaks Out on Punching Costar: ‘Don’t Regret That S***’

The competition and production of the new seasons of “The Challenge” have increased but fans still love to reminisce about the older seasons of “The Challenge,” which had drama-filled episodes and fiery rivalries between “Real World” and “Road Rules” stars. An iconic rivalry was the one between Beth Stolarczyk and Tina Barta which came to a head in a physical way on “The Duel” in 2006.

Beth, who was often referred to as a “Challenge” villain, quit “The Gauntlet 2” and then returned to the competition show for “The Duel,” where she clashed regularly with Tina. In a now-infamous moment, Tina and Beth got into a heated argument after a daily challenge and Tina lunged at Beth, hitting her in the face. Due to the display of violence, Tina was disqualified from the show and sent home, but not before she said in an interview that the punch was worth losing out on her chance to win the prize money.

Tina Disqualified after punching Beth pic.twitter.com/xHs9QzNGnc — Brian 🌚 (@xSuicidalPanda) December 17, 2019

Recently, Tina addressed that moment on social media and told fans that she still believes the punch was worth it. One fan tagged Tina in a tweet that said, “I am rewatching @MTVsChallenges and @TinaBarta just punched Beth and I remember watching this and SCREAMING ‘THANK YOU TINA’ cause she did what EVERYONE wanted to do !!!!!!!!”

Tina retweeted the comment and wrote, “Dude, I still don’t regret that s***. I do wish I was able to handle my frustration in a healthier and more mature way but DAMN did it feel FKN GUD!”

Beth Recently Returned to the Franchise for the Spinoff ‘All Stars’

Beth was back on our screens recently for the hugely popular spinoff show “The Challenge: All Stars,” where she quickly became a favorite among fans and her costars. That marked a major contrast from her earlier days on the show when she was often the odd one out of the alliances and fans saw her as a villain on the show.

On “All Stars,” Beth had quite a few friends among her costars and had a great season, showing her abilities in the daily challenges and her humor in interviews until her unfortunate elimination halfway through the season.

On several of the after shows and on the “Challenge Mania” podcast, Beth and her costars discussed how well-liked she was on the show and Beth said how much she enjoyed being on a show where everyone was nice to her.

Tina Was Apparently Supposed to Join the Season as Well But Had to Back Out at the Last Minute

It seems as though fans missed out on a Tina and Beth reunion on “The Challenge: All Stars” since Tina was supposed to join the cast of the show but had to back out at the last minute. In an interview, Beth revealed that Tina was supposed to be on the first season of “All Stars” with her but couldn’t make it because she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that it was “karma.”

The news was also shared by “All Stars” cast member Jemmye Carroll, who stated on social media that she was called to take Tina’s spot on the cast. She said Tina had to back out so they called her instead of using an alternative because they wanted someone with a “big personality.”

She explained, “They needed a big personality to replace Tina and no shade to Cooke or any of the alternates but they didn’t replace Tina with the alternates they had, they called me.”

