TJ Lavin Gives His Opinion on the Biggest Challenge Injustice

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has had his fair share of great guests on the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast this year and the last episode was no different as beloved host TJ Lavin joined him to discuss “The Challenge” and his career as host.

During that appearance, the two began talking about “injustices” on the show and TJ said he hasn’t seen any injustices during his time on “The Challenge” that they didn’t correct. “The only one that I could even come close to worrying about that still bums me out,” he started, and Bananas interrupted him to say that it was when CT Tamburello strapped Johnny to his back for the infamous “Bananas backpack” scene.

“I can’t believe that happened,” TJ laughed. “Like how am I gonna see you like that, bro, I feel so bad,” he said. “I still feel bad about it.” The two laughed. Bananas said that was during his “dark days” and he understands why production did that. TJ praised Bananas for “taking it like a champ.” Some time later on the podcast, TJ brought up one moment he felt was “super sad.”

TJ Said He Was ‘Super Sad’ About Cohutta Having to Leave Through Not Fault of His Own

TJ told Bananas, “What I felt like was super sad was how Cohutta [Grindstaff] had to go home with his partner getting pregnant” on “All Stars 2.” He continued, “I’m like ‘dude, his partner got pregnant he had to go home.’ I’m like, ‘What?’” The two spoke about how halfway through the second “All Stars” season, Cohutta was sent home with his partner Casey Cooper after she found out she was pregnant.

The longtime host said production’s decision “came down to numbers” and continuing to film with their existing COVID-19 protocols but they tried everything they could to find a way to allow Cohutta to stay. “Everything was just a big cluster, and then I just felt so bad,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Dude. I’m sorry, man.’ And Justin [Booth] felt terrible too,” TJ said. Booth is an executive producer and showrunner of “The Challenge.”

TJ also mentioned that a lot of women had gotten hurt on that season as well, so the numbers were already off. “Neither one of us liked that at all,” the former BMX star said. “We were very devastated about it. We talked to Cohutta about it, and he was just like, ‘It is what it is.’”

Cohutta Issued a Statement After His Exit From ‘All Stars 2’ & TJ Praised Him in the Comments

After the episode aired showing Cohutta’s departure from “All Stars 2” due to his partner’s pregnancy, the “Real World” alum posted on Instagram, “Well. Grandpa always said you can’t knock a home run everyday. Twas’ a good run. Big congrats to @case_coop on her little one and for your information Cohutta is a gender friendly name.” He added:

That being said you would think the folks over at @challengemtv or @tjlavin could at least roll a damn table out and let me arm wrestle one of those fellas for their partner… or both of em’.

TJ replied to Cohutta’s post and praised the competitor: “Gentlemen’s gentleman right there. Can’t wait to hang again brother.” Cohutta told TJ he knew it couldn’t have been TJ’s decision as he would have “vouched for arm wrestling too.”

