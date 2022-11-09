TJ Lavin Praises Challenge Cast & Crew: ‘Different Level of People’

The “Challenge” host TJ Lavin was honored on Saturday, October 29, 2022, when he was inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame.

The longtime host gave a speech during the induction ceremony in which he gave a shoutout to not just the BMX community but his “Challenge” family as well. During his 30-minute-long speech, TJ explained that the title of it was “without you, there’s no me” and it represented all the people that shaped who he is today.

Among those people, TJ thanked his “Bunim/Murray Productions family” and intimated that some of them were sitting in the audience for the ceremony. “These people are with me more than my regular family nowadays,” TJ shared. “They are a different level of people. They’ve taught me so much and they’ve really helped me blossom as a human.”

He said when he first got into the “Challenge,” he was just a “dirtbag dude” that didn’t know much about anything and this BMP family “taught me everything, when it comes to humility and stuff like the LGBTQ community.” He then gave a shoutout to the LGBTQ community and said, “those people are my people and I love them.” He also gave specific props to executive producer Danny Wascou, who he called his “work husband.”

He also thanked his whole “Challenge” family in both the cast and the crew and shared how much he loved working on the show with everyone each day. The beloved host also mentioned “The Challenge” showrunner Justin Booth and described him as his “brother forever,” recounting a funny story about how he heard Booth’s voice while he was in his hospital room in a coma.

Lastly, TJ recognized Jonathan Murray, the co-founder of BMP, and said he still remembered when Murray told him more than 15 years ago, “TJ, I want you to be my host for as long as you wanna be.” The entire induction ceremony is available on the National BMX Hall of Fame Facebook page, with TJ’s speech beginning at 1:16:08.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Challenge Producer Danny Wascou Congratulated TJ Lavin on the Honor

The amazing @tjlavin was inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame last night. He used a portion of his speech to talk about his love and support for the LGBTQ community. So proud of my friend / work husband / ally. #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/vRMsavEwFS — Danny Wascou (@DannyWascou) October 31, 2022

Danny Wascou, who was in the audience and received props from TJ, tweeted about the evening and wrote, “The amazing @tjlavin was inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame last night. He used a portion of his speech to talk about his love and support for the LGBTQ community. So proud of my friend / work husband / ally. #TheChallenge.”

“Challenge” star Tina Barta commented, “@tjlavin Congratulations brother! Such an honor and well-deserved! I am happy he had #TheChallenge family in the crowd. Alexa play, ‘It’s About Damn Time’.”

When TJ was introduced at the event, the audience was told that it took “about 32 hours on flights” to get him to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the ceremony. According to several reports on social media, TJ is currently filming the global championship edition of “The Challenge.”

TJ Lavin Was Inducted Into the BMX Hall of Fame as a Freestyler

USA BMX announced that TJ would be one of the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees back on December 29, 2022. The announcement shared that the “Challenge” host would be inducted as a Freestyler.

The longtime reality TV host is a well-decorated BMX rider who competed several times in the X Games, where he won gold three times, silver once and bronze three times.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio