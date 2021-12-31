TJ Lavin Is Set to Be Honored With an Epic Award

TJ Lavin is loved and respected as the host of “The Challenge” by fans and cast members alike and his words of praise or disappointment carry a lot of weight during challenges and eliminations. He’s been with the host since the 11th season of the show, which recently celebrated its impressive 500th episode during the 37th season.

In addition to being one of the main faces of “The Challenge” and its spinoff, “All Stars,” TJ is also an accomplished BMX rider and competed in and won many events throughout his career. The Las Vegas native, now 45, became a professional BMX rider at the age of 19 and he is now set to receive a major honor in 2022.

On December 29, USA BMX announced that TJ will be one of several BMX stars that will be inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame in 2022. According to the Instagram post, he will be inducted as a Freestyler, while other Class of 22 inductees will be going into the Hall of Fame for other aspects.

TJ Lavin Also Posted the Announcement on His Instagram & ‘Challenge’ Cast Members Reacted

TJ posted the announcement on his Instagram as well and wrote, “Congratulations to all! This year’s Induction Ceremony will take place in Tulsa, OK at the new Hall of Fame & Museum. Stay tuned for more details – including date and times. Honored @usabmx thank you.”

He also shared the news to his Instagram Story the same day and wrote, “Honored thank you guys. Congrats to the others too!!”

The official “Challenge” Instagram commented, “LETS GOOOOO! Congrats TJ!” Tori Deal replied, “Congrats TJ” while Brad Fiorenza commented, “Congratulations TJ!! Well deserved 4 sure!!” Kendal Sheppard and Paulie Calafiore were among the first “Challenge” stars to also post their congratulations to the host.

TJ Was Involved in a Scary BMX Accident in 2010 & Spent Nine Days in a Medically Induced Coma





TJ Lavin Road To Recovery Video Feature It was to be his final competition before retiring, but TJ Lavin had a bad fall at the Dew Tour Championships in Las Vegas last October and went out on a different note. He opened up to the cameras so we could learn the details of his road to recovery, and to hear about his… 2011-08-14T20:01:36Z

TJ is a well-decorated BMX rider and appeared several times in the X Games, where he won gold three times, silver once and bronze three times. During his BMX career, TJ was involved in a scary crash while competing in an event in Las Vegas on October 14, 2010.

He was rushed to the hospital, where the reality TV host was placed in a medically induced coma. He spent nine days in a coma and also contracted pneumonia, but his condition eventually improved and he was able to return home a month later, on November 16, 2010. Dew Tour later published a video featuring TJ’s path to recovery after the major accident.

Another “Challenge” host, Dave Mirra, was posthumously inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame for freestyle. In 2016, a few months after the BMX rider and “Inferno” host took his own life, USA BMX announced that one of the pioneers of the sport would be inducted. Mirra died on February 4, 2016, and he was later diagnosed with CTE, the neurological brain disease associated with repeated concussions seen in hockey and football players.

