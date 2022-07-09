TJ Lavin Opens Up About Cast ‘Disappointments’ on The Challenge

The new “Challenge” spinoff is airing now and the only face on “The Challenge: USA” that’s familiar to main show viewers is TJ Lavin’s. The host of all iterations of the show is well known for his love of competition and his expectations for cast members to always give their all.

However, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, the beloved host and former BMX rider hinted that there were a few “disappointments” among the cast of the CBS spinoff. TJ, who notoriously hates quitters, told the publication, “I can say that I’ve been disappointed here and there. There’s a couple of disappointments, maybe there might be two. I don’t know. But there’s been some disappointments for sure. And I can’t say names ‘cause I’m not that guy, but you’ll know who they are.”

He also said he believes the “Survivor” competitors have an edge over the other shows’ stars. He said “Survivor” alums are “really hard individuals. Like, they do this. They’re awesome. And they can push themselves to the next level, and then just a little bit further, which is what you need.”

TJ Said He Has No Idea About the Show’s Cast or Theme Until He Shows Up

TJ told the publication that he’s not involved with casting and doesn’t know who’s on the cast until he arrives for the season’s filming. “I just show up and I’m like, ‘All right, let’s see who’s here,'” he told Us Weekly. “That’s straight up what happens. I have no idea. And so it’s a big surprise for me too.”

The Las Vegas native said it makes every season “fun” and he has no idea about not only the cast but also the theme. “And then when I show, [they tell me] whatever the season would be,” he explained. “It’s like, ‘OK, what is it?’ And then they tell me and I’m like, ‘OK, let’s do it.'”

TJ Shared Who From the CBS Spinoff He’d Love to See Cross Over to the Regular Challenge

TJ was asked whether he thought any of the competitors on “The Challenge: USA” would compete on the regular show and he said he was really hoping that some would cross over. “I would love to see a Danny [McCray] or a Tyson [Apostol] or a Ben [Driebergen] or Sarah [Lacina], Alyssa [Lopez],” he said. “They’re all awesome. They’re really great individuals. And not only are they awesome, but they’re interesting people as well, you know? They’re challengers.”

Later in the interview, TJ praised McCray once more and said the “Survivor” star and former NFL player was very impressive. “I watched him run in one of the challenges and it was a thing of magic,” TJ shared. “Like, when you see somebody do something they were born to do and they were supposed to do, it’s really awesome. That was what I saw of him. I saw him the first 10 yards of his run looked like a thoroughbred. It was so amazing. I was, like, this is beautiful.”

