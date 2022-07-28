TJ Lavin Shares His Thoughts on Competitors Who Surprised Him

Fans of “The Challenge” have been introduced to a whole new group of competitors on this summer’s spinoff “The Challenge: USA” airing on CBS, and longtime host TJ Lavin revealed that he was surprised by a few of them.

Ahead of the premiere of the new spinoff, TJ spoke with Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty and shared that there were a few competitors who surprised him during the filming of the show. “And then we had a couple of surprises in there, which were Angela [Rummans] and Alyssa [Lopez],” he teased.

“You know who really did well at some of the eliminations and challenges and things was Azah [Awasum],” TJ continued. “Azah was really good, she was a surprise for me. I thought, pretty face, you know, that’s about it. No, she did really well. And Alyssa too.” A clip of TJ’s comments was shared on Twitter, where Azah replied, “Omg Someone wake me up! I’m humbled,” with several crying emojis.

TJ Also Pointed Out That There Are 3 Male ‘Survivor’ Stars That He’s Got His Eye On

In the same interview, TJ spoke about some of the men that he was impressed by, naming three “Survivor” stars. “I have my eye on Tyson [Apostol], I think he’s probably gonna be the one to beat,” TJ said. Viewers have seen Tyson dominating so far this season, winning the first two challenges with his partners.

“And maybe a close second would be Ben [Driebergen],” TJ continued. “And then you have an NFL player in there, Danny [McCray], as well, so I don’t think any of the other guys from any of the other shows have a chance. Those three dudes are hard.” Ben and Danny have competed well but both have yet to win a challenge so far this season. Among the male competitors, Kyland Young has had a strong start to “The Challenge: USA” and joins Tyson with two wins under his belt.

The Women Singled Out by TJ, Azah, Alyssa & Angela, All Competed in ‘Big Brother’

Azah and Alyssa both appeared in “Big Brother” season 23 while Angela competed in “Big Brother’s” 20th season. Alyssa placed 7th overall in her season while Azah came in 3rd place. Angela placed 4th.

So far this season of “The Challenge: USA,” the three women have proven themselves in various ways. They have all added money to their bank accounts, with Angela and Alyssa both earning their spot in TJ’s final. Angela, who won the challenge in the first and third episodes, has $11,000 in her bank account, while Alyssa, who won the challenge in the fourth episode, has $6,000 in her bank account.

Azah has yet to win a challenge this season but she went into the elimination in the first episode of the season and won, which means her bank account now stands at $2,000.

“The Challenge: USA” airs on CBS on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

