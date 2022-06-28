TJ Lavin Reveals His Top Picks for ‘The Challenge: USA’

The premiere of “The Challenge: USA” is getting close now and the show’s official social media accounts has been dropping teaser videos for fans to get to know the cast better. In one of these, TJ Lavin revealed who his top picks were on the men’s side for the competition. As viewers might know by now, the longtime “Challenge” host will also be in charge of the CBS spinoff premiering on July 6.

“The Challenge” Instagram page shared a video introducing “Survivor” stars and captioned it, “Who’s gonna tell Ben [Driebergen] he’s on a show that’s purpose is to lie, cheat, and steal? Hear all about these Survivor alums’ secret talents and pet peeves before #TheChallengeUSA premieres WED JULY 6 at 9:30p on @cbstv!”

In the clip, TJ shared his top picks out of the guys competing on the show. “I have my eye on Tyson [Apostol], I think he’s probably gonna be the one to beat,” TJ shared. “And maybe a close second would be Ben. And then you have an NFL player in there, Danny [McCray], as well, so I don’t think any of the other guys from any of the other shows have a chance. Those three dudes are hard.”

The 3 Reality Stars Named By TJ Have Impressive Resumes

The three “Survivor” stars that TJ pegged as the competitors to watch all came to “The Challenge: USA” with stacked resumes. TJ’s first pick, Tyson, has won “Survivor” and competed in four seasons of the hit show. He first appeared on season 18, also known as “Survivor: Tocantins,” where he placed 8th. He then came back for season 20, “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” where he placed 15th.

The third time was the charm for Tyson, because when he returned for season 27, “Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” he won the entire show. He came back to compete for a fourth time on “Survivor: Winners at War,” the 40th season, and placed 11th.

TJ also mentioned Ben, who competed in two seasons of “Survivor” and won one. Ben’s first season was the 35, “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,” and he won the season. He returned for season 40, “Survivor: Winners at War,” and placed 5th.

In terms of TJ’s last pick, Danny, he appeared on “Survivor 41” and placed 6th overall. Although he’s the only one out of TJ’s three picks who didn’t win his initial show, the reality star is a former NFL player. He played a total of six years in the NFL, the majority of them with the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive back until his retirement in 2015.

The ‘Survivor’ Alums Also Shared Some of Their Hidden Talents & Personal Mantras in the Video

Several other “Survivor” stars answered questions about themselves in the same video. They were asked about any hidden talents and the responses varied greatly, from Tasha Fox sharing that she was a professional bodybuilder to Sarah Lacina claiming that she can do anything except singing, cooking and spelling.

Ben said his secret talent was catching flies with his bare hands while Danny said he can cook really well and “set your palate on fire.” And Tyson’s talent? “I am the world’s most influential pickleball player,” he spilled.

The “Survivor” alums also shared their personal mantras. Ben said his mantra was “never give up and I’ll see you on the other side.” Danny shared that his mantra was, “win or die trying. If I’m not dead then I still got more to give, so I’m gonna keep on going.” Tyson went a different route and shared, “I mean, I could make a mantra up, a personal mantra, but I don’t really have one, I’m probably too cool for that.”

