TJ Lavin Reflects on Past Decision: ‘What Am I Doing Man’

Most fans know about TJ Lavin’s horrific BMX injury from 2010, when the beloved “Challenge” host crashed during an event in Las Vegas and was placed in a medically induced coma for nine days. However, a few years ago, the host and BMX rider was in another bad crash and he recently opened up about that accident and how lucky he was that it wasn’t more serious.

Warning: This article contains a couple of graphic images of TJ’s injury.

In August 2018, TJ Lavin spoke about his injury on his Instagram Stories, explaining what happened. “So I overshot the jump,” he said, while showing his bloody face and a major cut on his forehead. “The new jump that I’ve been working on all month, I finally hit it… and overshot it by a lot,” he explained. “Yeah… 41, still having fun.”

He then explained that his CAT scan was negative with no brain problems. “So, just a little stitches here and there no worries,” the MTV host added. “Keeping it real.” However, his tone was a lot less light-hearted in a recent conversation with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio about the crash.

TJ Told Bananas the Accident Happened in His Backyard & It Could Have Been a Lot Worse

During TJ’s recent appearance on Bananas’ “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast, Bananas told listeners that “The Challenge” host has a complete BMX track in the backyard of his Las Vegas home. “Do you still ride it?” the seven-time champ asked TJ. “I do not,” TJ replied. “Too dangerous, that’s a dangerous sport.”

Bananas then said he’d never forget the moment that TJ posted the video of his crash on Instagram, soon after his 41st birthday in 2018. “After everything that you went through, right after your 41st birthday, you posted a video when you took that spill in your backyard and what, somehow the handlebar went under your helmet and got your head?” he asked. TJ replied:

Yeah dude and you know what’s crazy is that some bada** BMXer just had the same crash as that, stuck his one handlebar into the ground, other handlebar came up and it got him in the eye, and it took his eye… and my handlebar did the same thing and just missed my eye by that much.

TJ then criticized himself for doing those jumps at the age of 41: “Idiot man… like what am I doing dude, I can’t believe how close that is, like it gashed my whole thing… it was just luck that I didn’t put that thing in my eye… lucky b******.”

TJ Suffered a Major Head Injury in 2010 That Saw Him Placed in a Medically Induced Coma

Fans might recall the scary moment in 2010 when the renowned BMX rider crashed while competing in Las Vegas. On October 14, 2010, TJ had a terrible accident and was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma for nine days and also contracted pneumonia.

He told Bananas on the podcast that he had a bad feeling about the event beforehand and had called his mother on the way to tell her it would be his last professional competition. The night before, a kid had had a bad accident on the track at TJ’s house and TJ had been at the hospital with him the night before the event.

After spending a month in hospital, TJ was released on November 16, 2010, and he told Bananas spent the next few months in physical therapy relearning everything. He spoke about how his memory was impacted and he has difficulty grasping time.

Earlier this year, TJ revealed in a “Challenge” video that he doesn’t remember a lot of the months after the injury. “I don’t really remember it too much,” he said. “It’s almost as if my short-term memory is disappeared so time goes so, so fast.”

