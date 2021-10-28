TJ Lavin Opens Up About His Attitude Toward Quitters & Best ‘Challenge’ Memories

TJ Lavin is a familiar face to “Challenge” fans and it’s no surprise as he’s now in his 27th season hosting the show and by the looks of it he has no interest in stepping back from the franchise, having hosted the first season of “All Stars” and its upcoming second season.

One of the things fans love about TJ is the respect he commands among the stars of the show, his no-nonsense approach to competition and perhaps most importantly, his attitude toward quitters. In a video recently shared on MTV’s “Challenge” Instagram page, TJ explained his perspective: “Quitting to me is like, you’re just letting yourself down. You’re gonna regret it before you get to the airport to go home.”

He brought up one instance of quitting, when “Are You the One? 2” star Brandon Tindel quit on “Rivals III” in the fourth episode. TJ said, “I don’t even remember the kid’s name but he quit because he missed his girlfriend in Mexico and that was where the phrase ‘Alright cool, don’t take care, hope to see you never’ came.”

TJ Spoke About His Favorite Filming Locations & Best Memories From His Many Years on the Show

In the same clip, TJ spoke about what he does behind the scenes when he’s on location but not filming “The Challenge.” He said, “Whatever town we’re in, from Búzios, Brazil, to Cartagena, Colombia, or if we’re here, you know, I just love to meet the people and become one with the community.”

He said he’ll often go to coffee shops or restaurants and meet the locals, then described one of his favorite memories from filming. He said in South Africa he would give people rides to and from Cape Town:

Every day that I had to go down into Cape Town, I would have a car full going there and coming back and it was the best experience ever because we listened to the language of the world which was Bob Marley all the way there and all the way back singing at the top of our lungs and it was amazing.

In terms of his favorite location, he said Queenstown, New Zealand, is head and shoulders above all other locations, but he mentioned going to Rovinj, Croatia, while filming “Spies, Lies and Allies” and described it as “the most charming town that I’ve ever been to and I absolutely loved it.”

TJ Also Addressed the Season He Thought Was the Hardest & the Hardest Final in His Opinion

TJ spoke about the most difficult final he’s seen in his opinion and he said it was likely the “War of the Worlds” final in Namibia. “I think they might have ran a half-marathon,” he revealed. “They were running up and down sand dunes, I had to run up sand dunes all the way to the top of the mountains, it was crazy, it was awesome. And ‘The Island’ that was by far the hardest [Challenge].”

In a previous appearance on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” TJ told co-hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal that he sometimes will give producers his opinions on the finals before they’re filmed, although the final call isn’t his to make. He gave as an example the “Final Reckoning” finale, where contestants had to walk across hot coals during one checkpoint.

TJ said he walked across them and they were so hot he got 3rd-degree burns on the soles of his feet and told producers, “And I did the whole thing, feet burned… And I go, ‘dude this is impossible. And my feet are burned right now.’”

