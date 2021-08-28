‘The Challenge’ Star Opens Up About Injury: ‘Never Felt That Pain & Panic’

The third episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw the departure of a third competitor outside of eliminations as “Survivor” winner Tommy Sheehan had to leave the competition due to a medical disqualification.

His medical DQ was the result of a head injury he picked up during the mission this episode, Sea Cave Recon, which saw competitors jump 30 feet off a cliff into the sea and then swim into a cave to retrieve two bombs. Tommy’s heat with his partner Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was initially a humorous one as both he and CT Tamburello had wardrobe malfunctions while on the WaveRunners.

However, the humor quickly faded as Tommy collapsed at the finish line and required medical attention. Upon his return to the house, he informed his co-stars that he had a concussion and had to leave the game. After the episode aired, the “Survivor: Island of the Idols” winner went into further details about the injury and his time on the show.

Tommy appeared on “The Challenge Aftermath” after the episode aired and broke down what really happened on the mission. Host Devyn Simone asked him if he remembered much from the challenge, especially the part about losing his pants. Tommy replied, “That last thing I remember is swimming through the cave, looking back to see where Big T was, she was like a fish out there so she was right with me.”

“Waves are hitting left and right and the next thing I remember, I hit my head on the wall,” he said, and then revealed that he remembered nothing after that until he was lying on the beach holding Big T’s hand. “I got throw up on me, I’m butt naked in a stretcher and I said, ‘I’m sorry I let you down.’ She said, ‘No, you finished the challenge.'”

Nelson Thomas revealed that no one even knew Tommy was injured and they thought he just wanted to take his shorts off. “I didn’t know if it was a victory move or something,” Big T said. Tommy said he knew something was wrong and was feeling pain and panic right away. He said, “leaving the way I did stinks because there’s a lot of ‘what ifs'” and wondering how far he could have gone otherwise.

“But you can’t live life like that,” he continued, “If I’m gonna go out, I’ll go out with a bang, naked, not remembering a thing. If it happens that way, it happens that way, I’m just glad to have the experience.”

Tommy Previously Announced His Retirement From Reality TV & Got a New Job So We May Not See Him Again On Screen

Before the 37th season started, Tommy announced that he was retiring from reality TV so it’s unlikely that fans will see him back on the competition show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tommy was asked if he would return to “The Challenge” or “Survivor” if he was asked.

The fourth-grade teacher said the two shows were some of the “coolest experiences” in his life but that he wanted to focus on his passion, teaching. “Right now I’m taking my talents to the classroom,” he told the outlet. “I love my life and career too much to leave again. This is where I officially announce my retirement from your television screens.”

Tommy did not repeat the announcement on “Aftermath” but on the same day that his final “Challenge” episode aired on MTV, the reality star posted on Instagram, “I’m so excited to start my journey as the new Assistant Principal at Cherokee Street Elementary!!” His transition from teacher to assistant principal will likely keep the “Survivor” star away from our screens for the foreseeable future.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

