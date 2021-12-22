‘The Challenge’ Finalist Replies to Callout, Says He Could Knock Out Co-Star

“The Challenge” stars from all seasons have been known to call each other out, especially competitors who have done well but never gone head-to-head in a season. In the past couple of years, Fessy Shafaat has made it no secret that he wants to face off against CT Tamburello, first in elimination and then in the boxing ring.

In the summer of 2021, Fessy took part in his first boxing match and after his victory, he called out CT once again, who has not replied to this date. However, viewers saw that on “Spies, Lies and Allies,” Fessy was disqualified for a physical confrontation with Josh Martinez while CT went on to win the entire season with Fessy’s “Double Agents” finale partner, Kaycee Clark.

Recently, Fessy was asked about his goal of boxing CT and he replied, putting that goal to rest and calling out two other “Challenge” stars instead, Mark Long and Tony Raines. “I already reached out to [CT] and he ain’t bout it but I will take Mark Long or Tony Raines as a backup,” he wrote.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fessy Called Out Mark & Tony & They Both Replied to Fessy’s Post

Fessy posted the callout on his Instagram Story in response to the question, and he paired it with a video of himself walking out during his first boxing match. It didn’t take long for Tony to reply, sharing the video and writing on it, “Fessy don’t make me Tyron Woodley you,” referencing Woodley’s recent knockout at the hands of Jake Paul.

Mark Long also replied to the video with the hashtag “Grown Man Strength” and in the comments of a “Challenge” fan page posting the interaction, he wrote, “HELLLLL TO THE NO!!!!!!”

Tony has seemingly retired from “The Challenge” and told fans a while ago that he’d only compete again if he would be able to bring his family. He added a series of other conditions, including an eating-only final and a request that MTV replaces “Fessy’s name on the challenge gear with p****.”

Mark Long Has Already Responded to Fessy’s Comments in the Past & Said He’d Beat the ‘Big Brother’ Star in a Physical Elimination

Mark has also dismissed the competitor’s bold claims in the past. Before the “Spies, Lies and Allies” season premiered, Fessy made the bold claim that he could defeat any competitor in a physical elimination. “I don’t think people can beat me in a one-on-one, man-on-man physical elimination,” he said earlier in 2021. “Nobody in the history of The Challenge can beat me in a physical elimination.”

Fessy was asked about it again at the “Double Agents” reunion and he repeated the claims, prompting Mark Long to tweet, “News Flash I could beat Fessy in a physical elimination…Regards, The Champ Champ.” “All Stars” cast member Laterrian Wallace agreed with Mark, writing, “My money is on The Godfather! Big facts!”

Some of the other “Challenge” stars who replied to Fessy were Hunter Barfield and Rogan O’Connor. Rogan wrote, “Why do I keep getting tagged in this? Who is she?” Hunter responded, “I’m screaming. same here.” Jordan Wiseley responded with an emoji crying with laughter.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’