The Challenge Finalist Teases Return to Show: ‘Hall Brawl Ready’

With The Challenge: Double Agents coming to a close in the next couple of weeks, fans have already started looking forward to possible or fantasy cast choices for the 37th season of the MTV show. In a recent Instagram post, one finalist and divisive Challenge personality teased fans with a post that would hint at a return to the show.

Six-time Challenger Tony Raines shared a photo of himself at the gym and wrote: “Hall Brawl ready.” His post came in the same week that Fessy Shafaat convincingly defeated Kyle Christie in Hall Brawl, with the British star suffering a broken finger after the first round and getting medically disqualified. Here is the photo:

It’s unclear if Tony will actually make a return to the show as he’s previously stated that he has some very specific conditions to his return. He also wrote in his Instagram bio that he’s a “former MTV Challenger” and “current full time father.”

Tony Previously Revealed His Conditions to Return to the Show, Which Included a Jab at Fessy Shafaat

It’s not the first time Tony fired a shot at Fessy or addressed his return to the show, as he posted a list of conditions for his return back in December 2020. He wrote, “For everyone asking if I’ll ever do @challengemtv again, here’s what it’ll take…” He included five conditions, including being allowed to bring his family, having a final that involves only eating and competing with his friends Kyle Christie and Devin Walker.

He also added, “Mtv pairs me and @realjohnnybananas up again so we can get redemption for what happened on Final Reckoning,” and a shot at Fessy: “Fessy’s name on the challenge gear is replaced with p****.”

He concluded the post by saying, “@mtv your move! Hope everyone is enjoying this season. I’m watching from the couch and loving it! #TheChallenge36.”

Tony Appeared on 6 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ But Has Not Returned to the Show Since ‘Final Reckoning’

Tony, whose first reality TV season was Real World: Skeletons, made his Challenge debut on Battle of the Bloodlines alongside his brother Shane. His time on his first season of the competition show was brief but eventful as he got involved in a major argument with his brother. He was medically disqualified from the season in the fourth episode after rupturing his spleen during a daily challenge.

He returned for Rivals III and was paired up with Camila Nakagawa but the two were disqualified from the show, this time in the eighth episode, following a series of altercations in the house. Invasion of the Champions was his next season, where he won his first elimination but was then eliminated by Shane Landrum in the sixth episode.

Tony performed much better in his last three seasons than in his first three, making it to the 16th episode on XXX: Dirty 30 when he was eliminated via purge, then making it to the final challenge on Vendettas where he finished in the bottom four, with his last appearance coming on Final Reckoning with his partner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. After a strong season, Tony and Bananas were eliminated in the 19th episode by Paulie Calafiore and Natalie Negrotti.

