Tori Deal Reveals ‘Biggest Regret’ From This Season of ‘The Challenge’

The last episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw an explosive fight break out between several stars of the show, namely Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat as well as Amber Borzotra and Esther Biade. The argument was the culmination of tensions building up over the past few episodes after Fessy threw Amber into elimination.

After a night out, many of the show’s stars went to the kitchen to heat up frozen pizzas to eat and Amber discovered that someone had taken her pizza. Viewers then saw Tori Deal tell her that Fessy had taken her pizza and that kicked off a conversation between Amber and Fessy that soon turned to talk of his betrayal.

Not long after, Josh was called in from another room and joined the argument and things quickly got out of hand. Tori opened up about what went down on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” with her co-host Aneesa Ferreira and revealed that some of her decisions that night were her biggest regret this season.

Tori Said Her Biggest Regret Was Getting Josh Because She Didn’t Think It Would Escalate to That Level

In one segment of their podcast, Aneesa and Tori dove into the sixth episode’s “dirtiest deed” and they said it should go to Tori for instigating the fight. Tori specified that telling Amber her pizza was eaten by Fessy wasn’t bad but she shouldn’t have gotten Josh from the other room where he was playing pool to get him involved.

“It ends up being way bigger than I anticipated, 100% should not have gotten Josh, that is my biggest regret from this season,” she said. She explained that Cory Wharton was also involved but that she shouldn’t have done it. “I feel really bad though, I do feel really bad about it because obviously you never want to see two friends fight like that, like to the point where it got physical,” she told Aneesa.

In regards to the comment about the pizza, Tori provided some behind-the-scenes information.

“I’m not saying what I did was right, it’s not. I shouldn’t have done that, especially not get Josh,” she said but added that she was sitting on the couch with Cory and Fessy and they were all bored. “I literally say to Fessy and Cory, ‘should I tell Amber you ate the pizza?’ and he’s like ‘don’t do it Tori.'” She continued:

As I’m asking Fessy, the camera guys next to us start nodding their head yes. And you know when a camera guy is nodding their head yes at you they want a show. So I was like, you know what, f*** it. I’m filming a show, it’s just about pizza.

Josh Also Addressed the Incident With Fessy & Said He Wasn’t Proud of His Actions

Josh has already opened up a bit about his relationship with Fessy after the season and said he wasn’t proud of the way he acted. After the fourth episode ended and fans saw Josh yelling at Fessy on the steps of the Lair, the “Big Brother” winner revealed in an Instagram Q&A that this season was “definitely tough on my friendship with Fessy.”

He said, “You guys are gonna see that play out, but Fessy’s one of my best friends and like a brother so I’ll definitely work with him in future seasons.” He also explained after the fourth episode that viewers will see more confrontation between the two and referred to it as “madness,” but also clarified that he’s “not proud of the way I reacted if I’m being real with you.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

