Tori Deal Shares Strong Message to Her ‘Challenge’ Costars

Tori Deal has had a difficult few months as she was eliminated very early on The Challenge: Double Agents, she announced the end of her relationship with Jordan Wiseley, and she received a lot of criticism online for her portrayal as “cocky” on the 36th season of the show. Recently, Tori took to social media to share a strong message for her costars as many of them headed to film the show’s reunion.

She said her birthday, which is on March 7, has made her reflect and wrote in her Instagram story, “To all my cast mates who deal with the hate on social media just remember this… 1. We are blessed 2. We’ve traveled the world 3. We make our own hours and our job is a movie 4. People would pay to be talked about on social media like us 5. And the game is the game.” She concluded that the cast members are just regular individuals with friends and families and repeated, “We’re blessed.”

Tori tagged most of her costars from The Challenge: Double Agents in her story, including Kam Williams, Ashley Mitchell and Fessy Shafaat. Here is a screenshot of the post:

Tori Recently Shared Her Thoughts About Being Disliked After This Season of ‘The Challenge’

In January, Tori also spoke out about getting hate on social media after this season of The Challenge and shared another message. She said she realized that being disliked has given her a sense of freedom but was struggling to explain why. She said she realized that people who don’t like her will continue to hate her regardless of what she does.

The Are You the One? alum said she had always lived her life trying to please and be liked by others but now that she’s disliked she explained, “I feel like I have nothing to live up to anymore.” She said she would just continue to be her authentic self and people will either support her or not and she feels freedom in that position.

Tori was portrayed as being “cocky” in the Challenge house this season as she spoke about some of the rookies or smaller female competitors using terms like “weak.” She also hit back at claims that she was flirting with Fessy Shafaat during the season while she was still engaged to Jordan Wiseley. Tori and Jordan split just after she returned from filming and a few days after their breakup announcement, Tori vacationed in Turks and Caicos with Fessy Shafaat.

Tori Was Accused of Being ‘Cocky’ But Said She Was Simply Being Confident

Tori also addressed accusations that she was “cocky” during the 36th season of The Challenge. In February, Tori answered a fan question on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, which she co-hosts with Aneesa Ferreira, asking if she thought she was being cocky this season.

Tori said, “Ok listen, I don’t walk around the house saying ‘I’m gonna beat you, I’m gonna beat you.’ Do I walk around confident and try to overly plan the game? Definitely.” She said that women should feel comfortable being confident in themselves and their abilities and women get more criticism for being confident than the male competitors.

Tori also explained that she will be more humble on her next season of The Challenge and she took a “big step back” after back-to-back early departures on Total Madness and Double Agents. She said, “you’re never gonna hear me talk low about any other competitor again, I promise you I learned my lesson.”

