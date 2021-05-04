Tori Deal Devastated After Filming Reunion: ‘Went Back to My Room Crying’

The reunion for The Challenge: Double Agents aired its first part on April 28, with the second part scheduled to air on May 5, and Tori Deal revealed she broke down crying in her room after filming the portion of the reunion when she was confronted about her situation with Fessy Shafaat.

During the first half of the reunion, Tori was grilled about what happened between her and Fessy, as the Big Brother star revealed his attraction to Tori during the show. At the time of filming for Double Agents, Tori was engaged to Jordan Wiseley but the two broke up shortly after she returned home, fueling speculation from fans about the cause of their breakup.

To add fuel to the fire, Tori and Fessy were spotted on vacation together in Turks and Caicos just a week after she announced her split from Jordan. Tori set the record straight on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and said she didn’t cheat on Jordan with Fessy and their breakup had nothing to do with the Big Brother alum.

“When I got home from The Challenge, that week of being eliminated, my a** and Jordan we split,” Tori said. “And it had nothing to do with anybody on that show, like obviously there’s a lot that goes in to two people breaking up.”

Tori Revealed That She Cried in Her Hotel Room After Being Grilled About Fessy

On the reunion episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Tori spoke to her cohost Aneesa Ferreira and their special guest, producer Melissa Casasnovas, about how difficult it can be to revisit moments from the season during the reunion. She said despite the Double Agents reunion being her favorite reunion to date, she had a moment where she broke down crying in her hotel room after the segment on Fessy.

“It was probably my favorite reunion ever even though I had that one moment after the whole Fessy situation, nobody saw this, but I went back to my little room crying,” Tori said. “Aneesa held me,” she added and said Melissa hugging her really helped her as well.

“These things can be so stressful,” Tori added. “All we have is each other there, and you guys just held me like a little baby.” She thanked both women for calming her during that moment as Aneesa added, “I’ve never seen you that upset, ever. It was a lot.”

“You wouldn’t even know it if you watch it back but it’s heavy,” Tori continued. “Some of this stuff is heavy because it touches on bigger issues with my personal life.” She said after they filmed that segment she kept wondering, “How is this gonna unfold, I haven’t seen the edit yet, what is it gonna look like.”

However, Tori said she’s happy with the way it came out and Melissa agreed and said that’s what she told Tori at the time: “I don’t think it’s as bad as you think it’s gonna be,” she said she told Tori. “Your mind is I’m sure taking you to a million places because you were just going through it.”

Tori & Fessy Said on the Reunion That They Met Up After the Show on Vacation But Are Now Just Friends

At the reunion, Tori confirmed that she and Fessy met up on vacation but that the two discovered they were better as friends and now have a strictly platonic friendship. “After I got eliminated from the show, I recently got single,” Tori said during the reunion. She said she was “trying to do whatever I could do to feel good” after the show as she was going through a lot personally.

Tori spoke about their Turks and Caicos vacation on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast but said simply, “Fessy and I definitely linked up for a second to see what was good but the truth is that Fessy and I found out we are definitely better as friends… We didn’t go to Mexico, maybe went somewhere else.” She reiterated that sentiment on the reunion stage, joking, “I’m not saying s*** didn’t get weird, but I’m saying we’re just friends, 100%, that’s it.”

The second of a two-part The Challenge: Double Agents reunion will air on Wednesday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

