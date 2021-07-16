‘The Challenge’ Competitor Addresses Tori Deal Dating Rumors

One of the current big stars of “The Challenge,” Tori Deal, has often found herself at the center of rumors and speculation regarding her love life ever since her original season, “XXX: Dirty 30,” which she joined with her boyfriend at the time Derrick Henry but by the time the reunion aired she was seeing costar Jordan Wiseley. Now, fans have been wondering if Tori is dating one of the new rookies on the show, “Survivor Romania” star Emanuel Neagu.

In a recent Instagram Live between Emanuel and Emy Alupei, another “Challenge” rookie and “Survivor Romania” cast member, the two spoke about Emanuel and Tori. During the Live, Emy asked Emanuel while laughing, “Where is your girlfriend? Where is your girlfriend?” Emanuel replied with a joking smile: “My girlfriend? She’s home now probably working.”

If there was any doubt that they were referring to Tori, Emanuel added that many fans had been trying to warn him away from her. He said, “But a lot of people telling me that they’re trying to help me and give me helpful tips and they keep saying that it’s a bad choice being with Tori.” Emy repeated, “People are saying that it’s bad to be with Tori?” As Emanuel laughed, Emy said, “Bro, I don’t know.” Here is the clip, courtesy of Instagram account MTV Tea Page:

Beyond those hints, fans will have to wait and see if either reality star posts confirmation of their relationship status and if the new season will show a hint of the dynamic between Tori and the Romanian rookie.

Tori Deal Split With Her Fiance Jordan After the Filming of ‘Double Agents’ & Went on the New Season Single

This will be the first season in some time that Tori is on the show as a single woman as she split from her fiance Jordan Wiseley after “Double Agents” had already finished filming. In fact, she previously revealed in an interview that their relationship began showing cracks during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were in lockdown and the opportunity for her to go on “Double Agents” came at a time when they felt they could use a bit of space and distance.

On “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Tori said the two actually split the week she returned from filming the 36th season and it had “nothing to do with anybody on that show,” in reference to rumors that there was an attraction between her and Fessy Shafaat. They announced their split a couple of months later, shocking “The Challenge” world who’d seen the two meet, fall in love and even become engaged on the reality show.

She Also Met Up With Fessy on Vacation After Her Split With Jordan But Said the 2 Are Just Friends

The possible attraction between Tori and Fessy was a big talking point in the earlier episodes of “The Challenge: Double Agents,” and eagle-eyed fans even discovered that the two were spotted together in Turks and Caicos about a week after Tori’s public split from Jordan. At the “Double Agents” reunion, Tori confirmed that she met up with Fessy on vacation but they discovered that they’re “better as friends.”

At the time, she said there was “absolutely nothing” going on between the two and their relationship was completely platonic. She said, “I was trying to do whatever I could do to feel good, maybe I popped off in Turks and Caicos, I don’t know.” Tori explained that they both just wanted to “do something that feels good.”

In addition to seeing if there’s anything going on on-screen between Tori and Emanuel, fans will also be able to see if there’s a spark between Tori and Fessy on “Spies, Lies and Allies” as the “Big Brother” star was also cast for the 37th season of the show. However, if the trailer is any indication, Fessy will be pursuing another female competitor in the house.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

