The Challenge Star Claps Back at Tori Deal Over ‘Ride or Dies’ Comment

The third episode of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” saw Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley finally come face to face for the first time since their breakup more than a year before.

Both of them opened up about their split in their confessional interviews, with Jordan saying that they were very happy in their relationship but the last few months were “dark.” Jordan previously shared that COVID-19 lockdowns were very devastating for the couple.

On the other hand, Tori got vulnerable in her confessional as she spoke about going into a spiral after Jordan ended their relationship and she admitted that she went on vacation with her co-star Fessy Shafaat “out of spite.” She said it “crushed” Jordan and that it’s hard to see Fessy around the house as he is a “walking living mistake.”

Faysal Shafaat Posted a TikTok Video Responding to Tori Deal’s ‘Mistake’ Comment Then Deleted It Among Criticisms From Fans

While many fans trolled Fessy for Tori’s comment about being a “mistake,” the “Big Brother” star clapped back in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Fessy wrote on top of the video, “when they call you a walking living mistake but you pulled with ease,” before mouthing “a win is a win.” Fans ripped into Faysal for the video and the “Total Madness” finalist soon deleted it. One person wrote on Instagram, “Imagine bragging about ‘winning’ a girl who is literally in the throws of depression.” Another commented, “dude was a rebound and he thinks he won something.”

Someone else pointed out, “Pulled with ease? We all watched the seasons where he had no chance with her … He had an entire convo with [Cory Wharton] about it.” Yet another wrote, “Pulling a girl sad after her engagement ending is not a win messy fessy smh.”

The 3rd Episode Saw Tori Deal & Jordan Wiseley Finally Address Their Split & Express Their Continuing Love & Support for Each Other

Tori & Jordan may no longer be together romantically, but they'll ALWAYS have love for each other. 💙 #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ZvGYH4qfiq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 1, 2022

Later in the episode, Tori spoke with Jordan in the bar and told him she had a “lot of questions.” While Tori said she felt abandoned by him at the end of their relationship and it was a catalyst to what followed, she apologized several times emotionally for her retaliatory actions, including the trip with Faysal.

She said she wanted to let him know that she did a lot of “healing” and apologized for what she “put him through” when they were still dating. Earlier in the episode, Tori admitted to struggling with depression and said she’d recently started taking anti-depressants. The two exes told each other that they would always have each others’ backs and shared what appeared to be a very cathartic hug.

“You dealt with a lot,” Tori told him emotionally. “You’re a really good guy and you deserve a lot, Jordan. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. In his confessional, Jordan said he still loves Tori “and the person that she is, and her heart, and her kindness. That doesn’t go away from her just because I’m not with her anymore.”

