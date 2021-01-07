Did Tori Cheat on Jordan With Fessy on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’?

The fourth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents and its teaser clip both had fans wondering if something happened between Tori Deal and Fessy Shafaat. Tori was engaged to Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley during Double Agents, who did not appear on this season, but the two broke up shortly after filming ended, making people wonder if she cheated on him with Fessy.

This is the teaser clip:

During the show, Tori, Aneesa and Fessy are in the hot tub and Fessy says during his confessional, “I’m getting to know Tori and we honestly have a genuine connection in here. My rookie season she was with Jordan the whole time so we never really got to speak. She’s a very dope woman and I mean, she is a very good looking woman.” Another competitor, Cory Wharton, says in his interview, “There’s something going on between those two, I know that Tori’s engaged but it’s not looking good. My man Fessy has always been attracted to Tori and now you can see that they are definitely working together.”

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 and got engaged on War of the Worlds 2 in a heartwarming reality TV moment. On his rookie season of The Challenge, Fessy was dating fellow Big Brother star Haleigh Broucher but the two also recently broke up. After the clip aired, Tori denied cheating on Jordan with Fessy. Neither party addressed the rumors by fans that Fessy and Tori went on vacation together after filming The Challenge: Double Agents.

Tori Took to Social Media to Address the Clip as Soon as the Teaser for the Episode Aired

As soon as the teaser for the episode aired, Tori took to social media to address the clip. She wrote in her Instagram Story, “I see how this is all being edited… but just because Fessy admits he’s attracted to me doesn’t mean I cheated… I never cheated on Jordan. So everyone needs to chill out.”

She later posted another text story and wrote, “Thanks to all the sweet messages from supporters [right now]! I just want you all to know that I’m mentally strong enough to handle all of this bulls***.”

Jordan also posted at around the same time without addressing the incident directly. He posted a photo of himself and wrote, “I’m aight. Still on my s***.”

Tori & Jordan Broke Up Shortly After She Returned From Filming ‘Double Agents’ & Fans Claimed Fessy & Tori Vacationed in Turks & Caicos Together

On November 27, Tori and Jordan took to social media to announce that their engagement was over and they would be going their separate ways. Both posted on their Instagram accounts at the same time and shared how much love they had for each other and they weren’t breaking up due to a “scandal” or with bad blood.

In her post, Tori said, “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.” Jordan echoed the sentiment and shared, “We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness.” Both Challenge stars accompanied their statements with loving photos of their time together.

Tori wrote that the breakup wasn’t due to malice, anger or “‘one big thing’ that happened to cause this” because there wasn’t a major incident. “The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space,” she wrote.

Fans claimed that Fessy and Tori went on vacation together in Turks and Caicos just days after the breakup announcement, Cheatsheet reported. Some fans said they heard who they believed was Tori rapping and singing in the background of one of Fessy’s Instagram Lives at the time and others shared a picture they said was the two of them together, according to the outlet. Neither Tori nor Fessy has addressed the rumors.

After the episode aired, Nelson Thomas said on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that he definitely thought something was going on between the two although he didn’t see them hook up. However, he said it was his perspective that something was going on and that was why Tori decided to throw Fessy in against him.

