Tori Deal Opens Up About Season 37 Finale & Placing 2nd by Ten Seconds

The 37th season of “The Challenge” wrapped up this week and viewers learned which male and female competitors were crowned the champions of “Spies, Lies and Allies.” Chris “CT” Tamburello walked away from Croatia with an impressive career fifth win while “Big Brother” champ Kaycee Clark took home her first win on the MTV show.

That win didn’t come easy for them though, as the last leg of the final was an extremely close one between the three teams, with just 10 seconds separating CT and Kaycee and the second-place team, Tori Deal and Kyle Christie. Tori and Kyle stayed on CT and Kaycee’s heels throughout the final checkpoint and were just a bit behind them in entering the code to open the safe.

However, after the finale aired, some fans of the show commented that they felt Tori was “robbed” of a win because she was dominating the women’s side of the final and helped her cell come in first. As the losing cell, Kaycee was put into elimination and won but was rewarded by being able to choose her partner for the final leg. “Feel like Tori got robbed here, she and CT have had such sizable leads this entire final. How is this twist fair?” one comment on Twitter read.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tori Spoke About the Final, Her Pride at How She Competed & Her Gratitude to CT and Kaycee for Sharing the Money

After the episode, Tori shared on Instagram a video she compiled of her memories before and after filming “The Challenge.” She captioned it, “What an incredible season. I came in 2nd place (the highest I’ve ever placed), won 50k (the most I’ve ever won), and left with a bunch of friends and partied in Ibiza after! I know I might not be a champ yet, but I feel like it.”

She said she is very thankful for her co-stars featured in the video, Berna Canbeldek, Emanuel Neagu, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee, Josh Martinez and Nelson Thomas. She added, “Special thanks to [Kaycee] and [CT] for the 50k. I’ll never ever forget that. it meant the world to me and I can’t thank you enough.”

Her co-stars were quick to comment on the video, with Berna writing, “omg i am so Happy to have spend time with you. Get to know you. And call you my dope a** soulmate and friend. No matter what people think – I love you toriiiiii forever.” One true “Challenge” OG, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, gave props to Tori for also writing a kids’ book in the meantime.

Tori Spoke About the Final on ‘MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast’ But Didn’t Comment on the Close Finish

Some of the comments on Tori’s Instagram post referenced the close finish and how Tori’s amazing start to the final might have ended up costing her the win. “If you got last in the first 80% of the final, you would’ve won,” one person wrote.

Tori didn’t acknowledge the format and twist affecting her game on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” which saw Kaycee come on this week as a special guest, but was clear to say in her introduction that CT and Kaycee “deserved it, [they] came out on top.”

The “Spies, Lies and Allies” reunion will take place on MTV on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’