Tori Deal Said an Exes Season With Jordan Wiseley Would Be ‘Amazing’

It’s been quite a few seasons of The Challenge since fans have seen an exes season but there are a lot of options for teams of exes that would make a season possible, and one competitor has just said they would be interested in participating with their ex. After her recent split, Tori Deal said that she would be interested in doing an exes season with her ex-fiance Jordan Wiseley. The last exes season was Battle of the Exes II in 2015.

During one of Tori’s recent Instagram lives, a fan asked in the comment section if she’d consider doing an exes season with Jordan and Tori replied, “Yeah, I would love to do ‘Exes’ with Jordan, that would be amazing.” She didn’t go into any further detail and Jordan himself hasn’t commented on the clip or the possibility of appearing on a season together.

The clip in question is available here, courtesy of Challenge News Now:

Tori & Jordan Announced Their Breakup in November After Tori Returned From Filming ‘Double Agents’

Fans were able to see Tori and Jordan’s relationship develop on The Challenge from when they met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 and they took another step on War of the Worlds 2 when Jordan proposed to Tori after winning his elimination in an iconic Challenge moment. The two went all the way to the final but Tori was eliminated during the final while Jordan was able to secure his third win.

The couple then returned for Total Madness together but neither was able to get to the final. When Double Agents began filming, only Tori appeared on the season while Jordan stayed in the U.S. and shortly after the season was announced, the couple announced their breakup. On November 27, Tori and Jordan both posted simultaneous announcements ending the engagement and saying they were going their separate ways.

Both of them wrote that they did not have hate or anger toward the other and there was no “scandal” but that they needed to move forward separately and focus on themselves. Tori wrote, “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.” Jordan said, “We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness.”

Tori & Jordan Both Commented on the Split After Rumors Began Circulating About Their Relationship Timeline

The two remained quite silent about the split after the initial announcement but after the fourth episode of Double Agents aired, many began questioning whether there was more to the breakup as the episode showed Fessy Shafaat expressing his attraction to Tori. Following the episode, photos also surfaced of the two vacationing together in Turks and Caicos just days after Tori’s breakup from Jordan, Cheatsheet reported.

Tori then decided to address the speculation in an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast (clip here), where she said in part:

Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit. I really, really begged him to stay with me. I was like, ‘Let’s try to work it out,’ and we had this moment where we were like, ‘All right, I’m going to go on the show, you’re going to stay home. Let’s see what happens, let’s see if this distance will help us.’

She said when she came home from the show they broke up almost right after but they didn’t publicly announce the split for months. Jordan seemed to take issue with Tori’s comments on their relationship and shared his own video on Instagram, saying: “I watched some of the interview and it’s certainly news to me. You know, I’ve been pretty silent about Tori and I’s split because I thought it was something very special and very deep and ours and I didn’t want to just give that away. So it’s disappointing to see what it’s being turned into.”

