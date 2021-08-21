Tori Deal Shares Powerful Message With ‘The Challenge’ Cast Members

A new season of “The Challenge” just started and one of its returning stars, Tori Deal, had a strong message for her castmates on “Spies, Lies and Allies.” Prior to the premiere of the show, Tori told her co-stars that there is a lot of negativity on social media but she reminded them that there’s “way more love.”

Tori is no stranger to the ups and downs of social media for reality TV stars as she has been a polarizing figure in the “Challenge” world in the last couple of years. She came on to the franchise with a bang after appearing on the fourth season of “Are You the One?” and made it to the final, gaining a lot of support from fans for her athleticism and open personality.

In the seasons after that, fans saw her relationship with Jordan Wiseley develop on-screen, leading to his touching proposal on “War of the Worlds 2.” However, there appeared to be a shift in fans’ perspective of Tori during “Double Agents,” where she had an early exit and was accused by some of her rookie co-stars of being “cocky.” After her exit, she announced her breakup with Jordan.

Although Tori still has a lot of “Challenge” fans out there, there has also been a lot of negativity aimed at the reality TV star and she addressed that in her message on August 11. Then, shortly after the second episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies” aired, Tori deleted her Twitter account.

Tori Wrote a Supportive Message to Her Co-Stars Who Were Quick to React in the Comments

Tori posted on Instagram a text image addressed to her castmates that said, “As another season of the Challenge airs tonight I just wanted to send out this little reminder to all of you that you’re f****** awesome. It’s hard not to read into all the hate on social media especially when we’re tagged in shit, but do your best to not let comments and opinions break you.”

She went on to say that “Spies, Lies and Allies” would be her sixth season but despite having done many reality TV shows, “it still hurts to read mean s*** online.” She reminded her co-stars that viewers only see a small segment of the situation and the edits may not always be favorable.

“So while you’re watching and enjoying this epic season just remember who you are and your truth,” she concluded. “It’s the experience of a lifetime to compete on this show and it’s a win regardless of the outcome. And, even though there’s a lot of hate out there, there’s way more love.”

Many of her co-stars shared their love and appreciation for the post, including Aneesa Ferreira, who wrote, “Awww this was so sweet friend and on point !!!!!” Season 37 rookie Corey Lay commented, “You’re a gem,” while Berna Canbeldek told Tori, “This made my day. thank you and agrees a 100% !! Happy release everyone.” Josh Martinez, Amber Borzotra, Kaycee Clark and Kyle Christie were just some of the other “Challenge” stars who shared their support.

Tori Has Had 3 Partners So Far in 2 Episodes This Season as She’s Been Chosen Twice After Elimination Wins

The 37th season of “The Challenge” is only two episodes in but Tori has already had three partners, starting with her original partner, Kelz Dyke, who picked her the very first challenge. After Corey L. was sent to elimination in the first episode and won, he infiltrated the vets and stole Tori as his partner for the second mission.

However, their team wouldn’t last long as Ed Eason, the winner of the second elimination of the season, also chose to steal Tori. After the episode aired, Ed revealed on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” that he wasn’t very familiar with the show or the other cast members. He said the only reason he picked Tori was that she’d been stolen before and he was hoping it meant that she was a strong competitor.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

