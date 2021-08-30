Tori Deal Responds to Tacha Akide Drama on ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’

Tori Deal received a lot of heat for her actions in the third episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” when she won the mission with her partner Ed Eason and formed the Agency. The two decided to put in Berna Canbeldek and Corey Lay against the house nominated team of Jeremiah White and Tacha Akide.

The elimination turned out to be female-only and Tacha put Tori on blast in front of the house after she lost to Berna. The “Big Brother Nigeria” star was upset that Tori went to her room and asked her who she wanted to face in elimination but then didn’t put in her choice of Michele Fitzgerald. Many viewers were also left confused by Tori’s choice as Michele was a rookie and Tori and Michele didn’t seem to be in an alliance.

After the episode aired, Tacha shared that she thought Tori didn’t like her from the first day and said she’s blocked her co-star on social media. A few days later, Tori spoke about the blowback she received from Tacha and Tacha’s fans and also went into further detail on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” about why she put in Berna over Michele.

Tori Gave More Context About Why She Chose Berna Over Tacha on ‘MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast’

Thanks to her co-hosting duties on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Tori has the luxury of going into more detail about each episode of “The Challenge” after the fact. Following the third episode, Tori spoke on the podcast about the reaction she got from Tacha and said, “It’s just so sad because I really liked Tacha.”

Tori explained that her actions weren’t meant to hurt Tacha and she said never promised her anything. Tori added that she told her “I want to help if I can” but was unable to do so. Tori then explained why she hadn’t been able to throw in Michele like Tacha had asked.

The “Are You the One?” star said the decision was made thinking that the elimination would be a partners elimination again and several veteran stars vouched for their male rookie partners. Kaycee Clark asked Tori not to throw in Emanuel Neagu and Nany Gonzalez asked her not to choose Gabo Szabo. However, no one spoke up for Corey Lay so that’s why he was picked as the male competitor.

Tori said she spoke to Corey and asked him who he wanted to compete alongside in the elimination. He said while he’d love to compete with Michele, he didn’t want to put her in that position. Tori said he still wanted a strong teammate and he suggested Berna, which is how Tori came to choose that rookie to throw in. “I just feel bad because I don’t want Tacha to think it was a personal thing,” Tori added.

Tori Reacted to the Criticism She Received Online From Tacha’s Large Social Media Following

Tori addressed the criticism she received from Tacha’s fans on Instagram and posted a text image along with a caption that read in part, “No shade. No rebuttals. Just happy and grateful for all the blessings.” She said she didn’t want to explain herself too much on social media but addressed the episode in full on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.”

She also reminded fans, “everyone has their own truth, their own reasons, and their own style of competing on the Challenge. No move I’ve ever made in the game was to hurt someone intentionally, it was just game play.” Tori finished her post by thanking her co-stars and fans who supported her after the episode.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

