Amanda Garcia has been away from “The Challenge” world for a few seasons but with her return for “Spies, Lies and Allies” she’s also brought her usual behind-the-scenes gossip and unfiltered opinions regarding her co-stars. The past week has been no different as Amanda shaded her co-star Tori Deal while live-tweeting the third episode of the 37th season.

The episode started with Tori and her new partner Ed Eason sitting down to get to know each other. In her confessional, Tori said, “Ed’s positivity is so rare. Honestly, he’s like a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed rookie in this game who’s just here to have fun and compete… I am just absorbing all of this positive vibes.”

As the scene was airing, Tori’s partner from the second episode, Corey Lay, tweeted, “Tori spent more time trying to get to know Ed as her partner in 5 minutes than she ever spent trying to get to know me as hers lmao #thechallenge37.” Amanda replied to Corey’s tweet and called out Tori: “That’s because she said she wanted to f*** him despite him having a gf back at home.”

That’s because she said she wanted to fuck him despite him having a gf back at home 🥴 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 26, 2021

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amanda Also Made the Same Claim in an Appearance on ‘The Challenge Aftermath’ After the Episode





Play



Video Video related to ‘the challenge’ vet accuses tori deal of hitting on co-star who was in a relationship 2021-08-27T17:01:35-04:00

During “The Challenge Aftermath” which aired after the third episode and featured both Ed and Amanda, the veteran competitor repeated the claim that Tori wanted to sleep with Ed. Host Devyn Simone brought up the topic when she asked Ed about the dinner date with Tori.

Ed explained, “We found this bowl of cabbage, right, and it was just untouched bowl of cabbage. So yeah we ripped the top off it, said look, we’re gonna go share a dinner date as new partners, we’re gonna talk over our strategy. I don’t think we talked any strategy at all.” Devyn asked what they talked about and Ed laughed, “Cabbage. It was the most nonsense conversation.”

Devyn asked “The Circle” star if it was romantic and Ed denied it, saying it was a partnership, “like a business venture.” Amanda interjected in the conversation and told viewers, “She was trying to get with you though,” but then clarified that Ed wasn’t trying to “get with her.” Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Nelson Thomas, who were both on “Aftermath,” were shocked, with Big T saying, “Amanda!” and Nelson reacting, “I don’t know man.”

Amanda then defended her position, telling Devyn, “No she said that, she said that. She’s like Ed’s f****** hot.” Ed told Devyn that he didn’t pick up on that vibe during their dinner and just thought they were being “goofy idiots.” According to his Instagram, Ed is in a happy relationship and the two appear to be going strong.

Tori Went Into the ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Season Single & Said She Would Try to Focus on the Game

Tori came onto “Spies, Lies and Allies” as a single woman for the first time in a long time but she made clear in promo videos before the season that she would be doing her best to avoid hooking up with any of her co-stars. “I’m single! There’s a lot of really attractive people that I’m gonna try to not look at,” she said in one video.

She said her goal would be to focus on the competition but she would likely struggle at avoiding her male co-stars because. Viewers already saw Tori and Kelz Dyke hit it off in the first two episodes but he was eliminated in the second episode. However, Tori hinted in an episode of Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast that she might have more than one hookup.

As she addressed where she stood with Fessy Shafaat going into the 37th season, the “Are You the One?” star replied, “He definitely does his thing. He’s got some awesome hookups. I’ve got some hookups. We’re good — separate hookups!”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’