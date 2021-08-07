Tori Deal Spills on the Latest With Fessy Shafaat & Hints at Other Hookups

A major topic of conversation last season was the connection between Fessy Shafaat and Tori Deal and both will be appearing on our screens again this season for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.” Tori recently revealed where the two stand going into the 37th season after she confirmed at the “Double Agents” reunion that they took a vacation together.

When Tori filmed “Double Agents,” she was still engaged to three-time “Challenge” champ Jordan Wiseley, so fans were shocked when they heard Fessy confessing to his costars his attraction to the “Are You the One?” star. Fans had a lot of questions, especially as Tori and Jordan broke up soon after she returned from filming the season and then was spotted on vacation with Fessy in Turks and Caicos.

The two reality stars addressed what happened at the “Double Agents” reunion, with Tori saying they found out that they are “better as friends” and that “It’s all platonic at this point in time.” She confirmed that they met up on vacation as she had recently become single and they were both thinking, “Let’s just do something that feels good.” Now, she’s addressed whether they’re still just friends and if that will be explored on “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

Tori Said She Did Her Own Thing While Fessy Did His Because There Was Too Much Drama & Baggage the Last Season

On an episode of Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast, Tori was asked about where she stood with Fessy going into the 37th season of the show and she replied, “Fessy is Fessy, and let me just say he’s a great dude, but that came with so much baggage and drama that I wanted to stay so far away from that story line [this season]. I was like, not again, like, I can’t do that.”

She then hinted, “He definitely does his thing. He’s got some awesome hookups. I’ve got some hookups. We’re good — separate hookups!” The super trailer for the season showed Fessy making out with another veteran, Amanda Garcia, while there was a brief clip of Tori dancing with rookie Emanuel Neagu.

Tori also said she’s very hesitant to explore a relationship with someone from the reality TV world because of how public it can be. However, she said it’s more likely to happen with a costar simply because she’s constantly with them and working with them. “It’s really difficult for me to really connect with somebody who’s not in this field because they have a hard time understanding what goes on, what it’s like,” she explained.

Tori Said It Was a Good Season to Show Up Single & Fans May See a Connection Develop On-Screen

Tori also joked that with the cast this season, “It was a good season to show up single.” She added, “I was going through a lot before I got there. So I just honestly wanted to look at this season and have an amazing time. So for there to be such a hot cast and then also such amazing competitors, it’s really nice to get that balance.”

She said before she went on season 37, she didn’t want to build any romantic connections with her male costars. “I went into the season being like, ‘I’m 100 percent not gonna talk to any guys!’” She explained, “And then I got there and I was like, this is just so not me, like, this just feels like that’s not on brand,” Tori laughed.

“I love people. Let me just make some connections, have a good time. So that’s what I did — made some connections, had a good time. I mean, I definitely opened up more this season, just like letting the world kind of watch me have that connection.” She said all her other relationships developed mostly off-screen. “This is the kind of the first time where you see me build some stuff on screen.” However, she did confirm with a laugh that she is single at this time.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A special episode previewing the cast and the season will air on Monday, August 9.

