‘The Challenge’ Champ Welcomes Baby Boy: ‘Sweetest Bundle of Joy’

Three-time “The Challenge” star Tori Gwinn (nee Hall) and her husband Dusty Gwinn have welcomed their first child together early on Sunday morning, posting the happy news on September 26. She’d first announced her pregnancy in March, writing, “Little one you are already loved, prayed for, and we are so excited to meet you early fall.”

On September 26, Tori wrote on Instagram, “If you guessed BOY….you were right.” Alongside several photos of the newborn, she shared, “7lbs 14ounces of perfection…Christian Dean Gwinn you are the sweetest bundle of joy with the squishiest cheeks. We are obsessed. #babyboy.”

Christian Dean is Tori’s third child as the 34-year-old former reality star also shares two sons, Brady, 9, and Chase, 6, with her ex-husband Brad Fiorenza. Tori is also the stepmother to Dusty’s 10-year-old daughter Landrey.

Her ‘Challenge’ Co-Stars Were Quick to Offer Their Congratulations

Kendal Sheppard, who has remained a close friend to Tori since their “Challenge” days, wrote, “I’M AN AUNTIE AGAIN!!! I mean.. Congratulations mom, dad and brothers!!” She then added congratulations to Tori’s stepdaughter and wrote, “I hope she was able to make it.”

When Tori announced that she was engaged to Dusty, she wrote in part in the caption, “He shows up, always, no questions asked (multiple states away)… he answered every question (thanks @kendalsheppard for shaking him down early), he erased any doubt, and loves us so well.”

Beth Stolarczyk wrote, “Yay! Welcome to the world, beautiful Christian!” Jess McCain and Derrick Kosinski both shared their congratulations in the comments while Jenna Compono and Ashley Kelsey, both of whom recently welcomed their own babies to the world, also expressed their love.

Tori & Her Husband Dusty Gwinn Married in 2020 After Less Than a Year of Dating

Tori and Dusty Gwinn tied the knot in October 2020, just a month after their engagement announcement. Tori, who appeared on three seasons of “The Challenge” and won two of them, began dating the 44-year-old attorney in January of that year. “Yesterday was a dream,” she wrote after her wedding.

“The perfect day, packed with so much joy. It was everything I have ever dreamed of and more. A fall wedding with our people. It was magical.” After her pregnancy reveal, Tori told Us Weekly that people asked her in front of her stepdaughter if she wanted her baby to be a girl after having given birth to two boys. “My response is always the same,” she told the outlet. “‘Nope, we have a girl, and she is great.’”

Tori and her first husband Brad met on “The Challenge: The Gauntlet III,” which Tori won with her team, and got married two years later in 2010. They were married several years and had two sons together but called it quits on their marriage in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 and the two have had some public spats over the custody of their children since then.

After winning “The Gauntlet III,” Tori returned for “The Duel II” but was eliminated after several episodes. The “Road Rules 2007: Viewers’ Revenge” star came back for her final season, “Cutthroat,” which she won with the red team.

