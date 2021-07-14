‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Trailer Released, Hints at Injuries, Drama [LOOK]

The trailer for the new season of “The Challenge” has just been released along with the announcement of the show’s premiere date and full cast list and it looks like fans are in for an action-packed season. According to the trailer, it looks like the 37th installment in the franchise, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” will keep viewers on their toes through several twists and turns.

The season, set to premiere in a month on August 11, is described in the trailer: “Every week, the power shifts. The weakest go home and blood spills. Only the best win. Let the real global games begin.” Here is the full trailer for the show:

There Are Indications of Some Intense Matchups and Competitions in the Trailer

The trailer showed hints of intense competitions, like one with players strapped in an airplane that was rocking above the water reminiscent of the “War of the Worlds” puzzle challenge in Namibia. Another clip showed what appeared to be a brawl between three competitors in a mud pit, while earlier in the trailer, players took part in some sort of major obstacle challenge.

It also showed some injuries that will take place this season, namely with a shot of one of the female rookies with blood running down her face followed by Aneesa Ferreira getting her shoulder and arm wrapped up by medics. As Nelson Thomas joked later in the trailer, “the worst thing that can happen is that you die.”

In terms of politics, it seems like this season will be incredibly cutthroat, as the new class of rookies is experienced at making alliances and deals, many of them coming from shows like “Survivor” and “Big Brother.” There are also a few competitors from the same countries, as described by Kyle Christie in a voiceover: “You’ve got team Germany, team Romania, team Nigeria. If they band together, we’re screwed.”

The trailer indicated, “Every week, the power shifts,” although fans will have to wait and see exactly how that unfolds. However, it seems as though the veterans are well aware that they are outnumbered by the rookies, with Ashley Mitchell saying in a voiceover that “All the vets are in a super alliance.” The trailer ends with the reveal that reigning “Double Agents” champ Amber Borzotra will likely join the game at some point.

The Trailer Also Hints at Some Major Drama in the House & Hookups

Of course, it wouldn’t be a “Challenge” trailer without some hints of hookups and drama, and the first kiss scene is between returning vets Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, who recently sparked rumors that they’re dating. The trailer then cut to a clip of Fessy Shafaat kissing a female competitor with dark hair, though their face was hidden and there are a few possibilities there. Kyle joked later in the trailer, “Why do they keep casting hot people.”

There’s also a moment in the trailer where Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is seen telling a costar, possibly Nelson, “Do not use me as a pawn.” In the last season of “The Challenge,” Big T was actually in an alliance with many of the rookies so it’ll be interesting to see with who she aligns herself.

It also looks as though Nelson will be finally confronting Fessy in person after he suffered a major blindside at his hands last season. One of the rookies, Emy Alupei, is also seen yelling, “Shut the f*** up, you’re f****** stupid,” halfway through the trailer.

