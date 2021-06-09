Veteran Cast Member Fires Shot: ‘See You on the Next Challenge!’

The drama between “The Challenge” cast members rarely end when the cameras stop rolling and many stars of the show aren’t afraid to speak their mind on social media. This week was no different for veteran “Challenger” Beth Stolarczyk, who fired a shot at Trishelle Cannatella after the “Real World: Las Vegas” alum said she wanted to face Beth in elimination on “The Challenge: All Stars.”

The latest exchange came on Twitter on June 8 when the official “Challenge” Twitter account shared a clip of the “All Stars” reunion. It featured a discussion about the heated fight between Trishelle and Katie Cooley on the show, which occurred after Trishelle criticized Katie for not immediately telling her that Kendal Sheppard was the house vote to face her in elimination.

#TheChallengeAllStars discussed Katie and Trishelle's heated confrontation and with never before seen footage we learn Trishelle was 👌 close to calling it quits. 😲 Watch the reunion now streaming on @paramountplus 📺 #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/NI8m83GM5a — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) June 8, 2021

Reunion host Maria Menounos asked if the cast members at the reunion thought Katie was being a bad friend for not giving Trishelle the heads up right away and Beth replied that she actually thought Trishelle was being a bad friend in that situation. “I thought Trishelle was a bad friend by trying to throw her friend under the bus. Trishelle had a lot of resentment that was like built up or else she wouldn’t have thrown all those comments to Katie.”

Jemmye Carroll then spoke up and said it works both ways: “All Katie had to do was go into deliberation and say Arissa [Hill]’s name, that’s all Katie had to do.” Here is the clip:

Trishelle Clarified That She Didn’t Want to Face Arissa But Had Asked for Beth Stolarczyk Instead

After the clip aired, Trishelle replied to the post and clarified that she didn’t want to face Arissa but had asked for Beth instead. She wrote, “To be clear I NEVER said I wanted @MissArissa I don’t know where that came from, except the fight was never fully explained so people on the cast were left to speculate, which is understandable. I said I wanted @MTVBeth but we ended up [with] @KendalSheppard.”

One account replied to that, “Girl I was confused about the Arissa comment!” Trishelle then took the opportunity to reiterate that it was actually Beth that she wanted to face: “Everyone knew I wanted Beth! But Mark and Easy said no and Katie wasn’t saying anything. It has nothing to do with Riss but I can see how people were confused.”

With all of Trishelle’s mentions of wanting to face Beth in elimination, it likely came as no surprise that “The Real World: Los Angeles” alum Beth decided to step in. She wrote, “Cool! Can’t wait to see you on the next challenge!”

Cool! Can’t wait to see you on the next challenge! — beth stolarczyk (@MTVBeth) June 8, 2021

Trishelle & Jisela Delgado Both Defended Their Performances in Replies to the Same Clip

The same clip generated another discussion in the comments, this one between Trishelle, Jisela Delgado and a fan of the show who took the opportunity to criticize the two female stars. After Trishelle clarified that she hadn’t asked for Arissa and wanted to face Beth, Jisela Delgado replied to the post and joked, “Finally somebody else’s drama!”

However, one person criticized the stars in the comments, telling them to go to the gym instead of drinking so they can win eliminations. Trishelle was quick to reply, “Do you forget that I made a final and got 2nd place? My challenge record is not bad considering my 1st one I almost died in a bike crash & 3rd I quit bc of the conditions. I’m never putting the mimosas down. If you want athletic robots, watch the new shows.”

The same account then backtracked and said the comment wasn’t directed at Trishelle but that she should train if she planned to return to the show. Jisela interjected, “Oh was your comment meant for me? Cause the last time I checked I did better over weight and old than I ever did in my 20s. Stop giving people your unsolicited advice from the couch!” Trishelle praised her “All Stars” castmate, telling her, “You absolutely killed it. Anyone who watched knows that!”

