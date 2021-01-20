The Challenge’s Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley’s Family Member Dies: ‘We Are Mourning’

One of the breakout stars of The Challenge: Double Agents has opened up about a recent family tragedy they experienced. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley has posted a few messages about the loss of a family member on her social media profiles and told fans in comments that her brother had died. She did not provide details about the cause or manner of death.

She first wrote about her brother’s death on December 21, 2020, posting a photo of herself and her sister and writing, “My sister, my pillar of strength. Even though we are mourning atm I’ll keep posting on my insta because I want everyone who has lost someone close to know that there is still life and after pain we can still strive and we can still live rip karim.”

In response to one of the comments, Big T wrote, “I Know our brother is looking down on us and happy we are still able to smile during this time.” Here is the post in question:

My sister, my pillar of strength. Even though we are mourning atm I’ll keep posting on my insta because I want everyone who has lost someone close to know that there is still life and after pain we can still strive and we can still live 💕 rip karim 💕 pic.twitter.com/n5lpapiT7C — BigT (@theogbig_t) December 22, 2020

She then posted that she was with three of her sisters and was taking advantage of “every single moment” with them and their kids. A few days later, Big T posted a series of stories (saved courtesy of Challengeteaa) and apologized for not sharing much on her profile but thanked her fans for their supportive messages. She added, “Everything’s a little bit raw at the moment because unfortunately my family have lost someone special recently so talking on this subject makes me a little wobbly when I have to be super strong with little ones running around.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Big T Recently Opened Up on ‘Double Agents’ About Losing Her Parents When She Was Younger

“The Challenge: Double Agents” Sneak PeakTune in to “The Challenge: Double Agents” Wednesdays at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Subscribe to The Challenge: https://bit.ly/2lCW9xv After the chaos of total madness, The Challenge: Double Agents returns the series to a partners game, but the contestants still can't trust anyone on this spy thriller-inspired showdown. More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like… 2021-01-05T21:55:58Z

In a recent episode of Double Agents, Big T opened up to Devin Walker, Kyle Christie and Amber Martinez about the losses she experienced when she was growing up. She said, “When I was 2 years old, my little brother died and then my mom got cervical cancer.” She said in her culture in Malawi, adoption “isn’t a thing” and she was given to her aunt to go live in the U.K.

She added, “My original dad, he passed away when I was 17 years old and my original mom passed away when I was 8 years old. Because he didn’t want me to watch her dying, that’s why I was adopted when I was 4.” She said having both parents die is something that no one can get used to. “You’ve just got to stay positive and just try to be strong,” the Shipwrecked star said.

During the 5th Episode of ‘Double Agents,’ Big T & Her Partner Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Won the Daily Challenge & Made a Power Move

During the fifth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, “Skyfall,” Big T and her partner CT won the daily challenge and gained the power in the house. Fans were vocal on social media about their support for Big T, who set up a VIP section for herself in the club scene and plotted a major move in the house. With the support of CT and some of the female rookies, Big T orchestrated a match-up between veteran Challenger Aneesa Ferreira and her friend Tori Deal, sending Tori home.

Big T, star of the U.K.’s Shipwrecked in 2019, made her Challenge debut on War of the Worlds 2 but was eliminated early in the game and fans didn’t get to see much of the rookie. On her second season, Total Madness, she made it much further and showcased her personality and social game but was sent home in the ninth episode. The British star cut her foot in the house during a drunk evening and was medically disqualified. She’s now back on Double Agents for her third season and aiming for her first Challenge victory with her current partner, CT.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann Explodes: ‘Do Better’