Former Challenge Champ Has COVID-19: ‘It’s a Painful Process’

A former champion on MTV’s The Challenge has just shared that they tested positive for COVID-19, saying it’s been a “painful process” and urging fans to pay attention to their health and that of their loved ones. Turabi Camkiran, better known as “Turbo,” posted on Instagram on December 11 that he’d just found out he tested positive for the virus.

The Turkish powerhouse, who made his debut on The Challenge for the 33rd season, War of the Worlds, ended up winning that season as a rookie and quickly becoming a fan favorite.

His post, in Turkish, reads: “Friends, I am sorry to say that my last Covid test was positive. Unfortunately, I cannot go to the competition that I said I will go to before. Now my treatment process has started, I hope I get better in a short time and I will regain my health. It is really a very painful process. Please everyone should pay close attention first for their own health and then for their loved ones.”

His fellow Challenger Kyle Christie commented on his post and wrote, “Get well soon brother!”

Turbo Won His Rookie Season of ‘The Challenge’ After Coming to the Show From ‘Survivor Turkey’

Turbo came onto The Challenge: War of the Worlds, the 33rd season of the show, as a rookie competitor but the strong, well-rounded athlete soon proved that he was a force to be reckoned with. The Turkish MMA fighter is well-versed in Muay Thai, Taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu but he’s also an experienced reality TV star with two Survivor Turkey wins under his belt.

Turbo appeared on three seasons of the Turkish version of the hit reality show Survivor, winning his first season of Survivor Turkey followed by Survivor All Stars Turkey. He even participated in a third season but had to withdraw due to an injury. He also appeared on Turkey’s Got Talent as a breakdancer.

The two-time Survivor Turkey winner won his rookie season of The Challenge, taking home $750,000 after a grueling 50-mile final challenge. After his win, the show’s host TJ Lavin told PEOPLE:

His reputation definitely preceded him. He came in with so much mystique that everyone was a little bit nervous of him. They didn’t call him out, they didn’t bring him into the eliminations, they just were like, ‘We’re just going to keep this guy on our good side and not make any waves.’

Turbo Was Sent Home on His Second Season After Feuding With Jordan Wiseley

In the follow-up season The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Turbo returned to try to defend his title but he was disqualified from the show and sent home after a feud with Jordan Wiseley. The two had butted heads before with Turbo getting frustrated over Jordan’s comments about his performance during daily challenges. The situation came to a head one night in the Challenge house when Jordan mimicked Turbo’s walk around the house.

However, viewers were shocked when host TJ announced that Turbo had been sent home because typically that will happen when an argument between two contestants gets physical, which wasn’t the case here.

Jordan later explained that Turbo wasn’t sent home for fighting him but rather getting physical with the security team: “It was nothing that Turbo did to me… He did not put his hands on me. Turbo had an all-out brawl with security. It took three security guards to hold him down,” Jordan said according to PEOPLE.

After his exit, Turbo tweeted, “My honor important than 1.000.000$ F**k the a$$holes who can do everything for the money. Thats why… Last lion go home. Happy chicken days chickens! #TheChallenge34 (thank u very much @ChallengeMTV n @MTV) N thank u guys who support me always. So soon gonna see me again.”

Turbo has not yet returned for a Challenge since his early departure on War of the Worlds 2. The 36th season, The Challenge: Double Agents, premiered on December 9 and airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

