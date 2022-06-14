CT Tamburello ‘Felt a Lot of Regret’ Over Treatment of Co-Star, Castmate Says

CT Tamburello has had a stellar career on “The Challenge” but he hasn’t always rubbed his fellow competitors the right way, especially in his earlier seasons on the show.

During his appearance on “Final Reckoning,” viewers might remember that he was paired with Veronica Portillo and was very critical of the veteran competitor’s performance on the season. Veronica addressed that season during a recent podcast interview in light of her return for “The Challenge: All Stars 3.”

On “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira asked Veronica if she preferred challenges with teams or individuals and the women brought up “Final Reckoning” as an example of a pairs season that went wrong. Tori said, “[CT]’s mentioned to me on the last season that he felt a lot of regret about that season. He’s like ‘Yeah, I feel really badly about how I treated Veronica on Final Reckoning’ and I was like ‘Wow!'”

Veronica exclaimed, “He should feel really bad about how he treated me!” She added, “I mean, first of all, he’s admitted to me that he probably wouldn’t have been able to make it all the way on his own anyways at that time. But he kind of allowed me to be the reason, not the scapegoat cause I was the first one to fall, but he allowed me to get all of the hate for that.”

Veronica Explained What Really Bothered Her About the Situation

Veronica also told Tori and Aneesa that what really upset her about the situation is that she thought that at the time that “Final Reckoning” was filmed, CT “didn’t really have much of a storyline, you know, he wasn’t fighting, he wasn’t like the best competitor out there. He’s not hooking up, obviously.”

The “Road Rules: Semester at Sea” alum said she felt as though CT was just using her for a storyline. “I hate people that do that, I hate people that look at opportunities to just get story and get camera time and get relevancy,” she shared. Veronica also added that CT could have easily had a few off-seasons without a storyline and he would have still been re-cast: “he doesn’t have to use me for that.”

Veronica Said She Wasn’t Planning on Returning to ‘The Challenge’ After ‘Final Reckoning’ But She Had to Say Yes to ‘All Stars 3’

During her interview before season 3 of “The Challenge: All Stars,” Veronica said she didn’t think she’d return to the competition show but when she was invited to season 3, she “had to say yes” because “it’s not an All Star season without me.”

The “Road Rules” alum’s last appearance on the long-running MTV show came in 2018 on “Final Reckoning,” where cast members were paired alongside their rivals for the length of the competition. Veronica was paired with fellow OG CT after the two clashed on “Dirty 30.”

In that season, CT called the three-time champ “weak” and sent her into elimination. Veronica won, however, and retaliated by sending CT to the Redemption House. When they made their return on “Final Reckoning,” they struggled to perform in the challenges and ended up getting sent to the Redemption House directly from the challenge in episode 5. They remained in the Redemption House until episode 10 when they were eventually eliminated.

