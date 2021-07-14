Who Are the Vets Officially Returning to ‘The Challenge’ Season 37? [LOOK]

It’s been an exciting week in “The Challenge” world as the release date, trailer and cast list for the new season was officially released by MTV unveiling the returning veterans of the show as well as a new class of rookies. A total of 34 competitors including 17 international reality stars will be battling out in the 37th season of the franchise, titled “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” to win their share of a million dollars.

What fans may be quick to notice about the cast of the season is that the rookies outnumber the veterans on the show, with many coming from various shows overseas. In terms of the veterans, most have been on our screens over the last couple of seasons and fans will be familiar with them. Also worth noting, the trailer seems to hint that “Double Agents” champ Amber Borzotra will be joining the cast at some point, although she isn’t in the official cast list at this time.

Without further ado, below are the 15 “Challenge” vets, eight men and seven women, appearing on the 37th season of the show and some stats about their “Challenge” records. Note that all stats are for regular numbered seasons of “The Challenge” and do not include the spinoff shows.

There Are 7 Female Veterans on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 With Only 1 Champ, Ashley Mitchell

Amanda Garcia

Amanda, 28, is the returning veteran who’s been away from the show the longest and is the only one who wasn’t on “Double Agents.” The “Are You the One? 3” alum has appeared on five seasons of “The Challenge,” with her last appearance coming on “War of the Worlds.” Her best result came on “Invasion of the Champions,” where she was the last Underdog eliminated before the final.

Daily wins: 9

Eliminations: 5 (1 win, 4 losses)

Finals: 0

Aneesa Ferreira

Veteran Aneesa Ferreira, 39 years old, has 14 shows already under her belt with her last “Challenge” appearance coming on “Double Agents.” The “Real World: Chicago” star has made two finals so far with her best finish coming on “The Gauntlet 2” where she came in second place. The reality star also recently appeared on the OGs spinoff, “The Challenge: All Stars,” where she also made the final.

Daily wins: 30

Eliminations: 21 (10 wins, 11 losses)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Ashley Mitchell

The outspoken “Real World: Ex-Plosion” alum Ashley Mitchell, 33, got two chances at winning during her last “Challenge” appearance as she was called back after getting eliminated on “Double Agents.” However, she was unable to avoid the target on her back being a two-time champion and was sent home from her eighth season of the show. Ashley holds two wins, first on “Invasion of the Champions” followed by her highly talked-about win on “Final Reckoning.”

Daily wins: 18

Eliminations: 8 (3 wins, 5 losses)

Finals: 3 (2 wins)

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee Clark showed a lot of promise as a competitor in her first two seasons of the show, making both finals but coming up short both times. Fans last saw the 33-year-old “Big Brother 20” winner pick up a major knee injury in the final of “Double Agents” for which she later underwent surgery. Her best finish was on her rookie season of “Total Madness” as she placed second on the women’s side.

Daily wins: 8

Eliminations: 2 (2 wins, 0 losses)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Nany Gonzalez

Nany Gonzalez, 32, has appeared on 10 seasons of the show so far including last season’s “Double Agents,” where she made the final and placed third. That was the second time she made the final but her best result came on “Free Agents” where the “Real World: Las Vegas” star placed second.

Daily wins: 24

Eliminations: 13 (4 wins, 9 losses)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Tori Deal

Tori Deal came on to “The Challenge” with a bang, making the final her rookie season on “XXX: Dirty 30” and placing third. However, despite her promise, the “Are You the One? 4” alum only made one more final in her five seasons on the show, “War of the Worlds 2,” but she was purged out during the final from what would be the winning team, her best result so far. She last appeared on “Double Agents” but was eliminated early on from the game.

Daily wins: 14

Eliminations: 6 (3 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Tula ‘Big T’ Fazarkerly

Tula Fazakerley, otherwise known as “Big T,” was perhaps the star of the show on last season’s “Double Agents,” where she won hearts and had her best result in her three seasons on “The Challenge,” becoming the last female eliminated before the final. The 29-year-old British reality star first appeared on “Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands” before making her “Challenge” debut.

Daily wins: 3

Eliminations: 3 (1 win, 2 losses)

Finals: 0

There Are 8 Male Veterans Returning to the Show for Season 37, With Only 1 Winner, Defending Champ Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello

Cory Wharton

Cory Wharton, 30, is a well-known veteran returning to “The Challenge” on the heels of his second-place finish on “Double Agents.” That tied the record for Cory’s best finish after he also placed second on “Battle of the Bloodlines.” The “Real World: Ex-Plosion” alum has a great record on the show, making four finals in his eight seasons but he’s still hunting for his elusive first victory.

Daily wins: 19

Eliminations: 10 (7 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 4 (0 wins)

CT Tamburello

Chris “CT” Tamburello is the oldest cast member on this season at 40 years old but the “Real World: Paris” star seems to be just getting started, racking up his four “Challenge” wins in the second half of his career, including two in the last three seasons. He’s appeared on 18 seasons so far, making nine finals and winning four: “Rivals II,” “Invasion of the Champions,” “War of the Worlds 2” and “Double Agents.”

Daily wins: 51

Eliminations: 11 (6 wins, 5 losses)

Finals: 9 (4 wins)

Devin Walker

“Are You the One? 3” alum Devin Walker has so far appeared on five seasons of “The Challenge” and was last on our screens on “Double Agents,” where he played a clever game but was eliminated a few episodes before the final. The 32-year-old’s best result came on “Rivals III” when he made the final and came in third place.

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 6 (4 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Fessy Shafaat

Fessy Shafaat, 29, is a controversial player who’s appeared on two seasons of the show so far and made the final both times. A physically imposing competitor, Fessy’s confident attitude has rubbed some of his costars and fans the wrong way. The “Big Brother 20” star’s best finish came on “Total Madness,” where he finished fourth among the guys. On “Double Agents,” he was unable to finish the final following his partner Kaycee’s knee injury.

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 3 (3 wins, 0 losses)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez, the winner of “Big Brother 19,” came into “The Challenge” world with a big personality and has also created his fair share of drama in the house. The 27-year-old’s appeared on four seasons so far but has yet to make a final, with his best result coming on “War of the Worlds 2” when he was the last male eliminated before the final.

Daily wins: 15

Eliminations: 5 (1 win, 4 losses)

Finals: 0

Kyle Christie

Kyle Christie, 29, is one of only two British vets on this season of “The Challenge.” Fans last saw him on “Double Agents,” where he was eliminated just before the final following a medical disqualification during his Hall Brawl matchup against Fessy. The “Geordie Shore” alum’s been on six seasons so far and made it to two finals, with his best result coming on “Total Madness ” where he placed second among the guys.

Daily wins: 10

Eliminations: 10 (4 wins, 6 losses, including 2 in the “Final Reckoning” redemption house)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Nam Vo

Nam Vo, 29, showed a lot of promise when he made his rookie debut on “The Challenge: Double Agents.” However, he was unable to prove himself to viewers as he was medically disqualified during the season due to a back injury. The “Ultimate Beastmaster 1” star, who might be considered by many to still be more of a rookie than a veteran, is now back to show fans what he can do.

Daily wins: 0

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 0

Nelson Thomas

Nelson Thomas, 32, is another alum from “Are You the One? 3” who’s looking for his first “Challenge” win. He’s been on seven seasons of the show so far and fans last saw him leaving early on “Double Agents” after a brutal blindside and Hall Brawl elimination by his former ally Fessy. His best result so far has been on “Invasion of the Champions” where he placed second.

Daily wins: 8

Eliminations: 14 (9 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw against mercenary Darrell Taylor)

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

