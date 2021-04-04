The Challenge Star’s Wife Says If She Competed She’d Choose Different Partner

In a recent Q&A, the wife of a Challenge legend revealed that if she were to compete on the show, she would actually prefer to be partnered up with a different person than her husband. Amanda Bergmann, who is married to one of the biggest stars of the show Wes Bergmann, said that she wouldn’t choose her husband as her teammate because he would make her “do all the heavy lifting, charm everyone, and solve all the puzzles,” Cheat Sheet reported.

The yoga and lifestyle blogger is a big fan of the show and other reality TV shows and actually told Wes to choose Natalie Anderson as his partner if he was given the choice since she was a supporter of Natalie on Survivor.

Amanda told fans that instead of Wes, she would actually choose to be paired up with Kyle Christie, Wes’ friend who often teases the couple on their social media. According to the outlet, Kyle reposted Amanda’s Q&A to his Instagram Story and wrote, “we would win.”

Amanda Posted a Tribute to Her Husband on Social Media Following the Death of Their Dog

Wes and Amanda’s dog Bootstrap died recently and the Challenge star revealed it was an incredibly difficult time for the couple. Two days ago, Amanda posted a tribute to her husband referencing their loss and crediting Bootstrap with getting the two together in the first place: “The hardest month of our lives and yet there’s still no one I’d rather do it all with. Thank God Bootstrap puppy-trapped me into falling in love with this secretly sensitive and always lovable Ginger Bear.”

She revealed small gestures they make every day that show their love for each other and wrote, “The big flashy moments are cool, but the every day expressions of small things we do to show our partner they matter and are seen- that’s what really keeps you going.”

Amanda and Wes got engaged in 2016 after the Challenge star proposed at a Kansas City Royals game and the two got married in 2018.

Wes Recently Said He Will Be Taking a Break From the Show to Focus on His Business

Although Amanda has previously said she loves reality TV, she will likely not appear on The Challenge, at least for the next season, as Wes revealed he will be taking a break from the show and won’t be on the 37th season.

He announced his decision on February 26, telling fans that he would not be returning: “I’ve been scared for months to release this news: I’m unable to return next season. I’ve got another show that I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m sorry to those I’m disappointing because of this decision. I’ll make it up to you.”

He did not announce his retirement from the show so the door is still open for the two-time champ to return for future seasons. In his tweet, Wes said he’s working on developing a full season of an upcoming reality TV show with his company BetaBlox. His reality show’s first season will likely be filmed this summer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will focus on various entrepreneurs and startups as they perform tasks and activities to develop their brands and businesses.

