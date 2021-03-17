‘The Challenge’ Legend Loses Best Friend: ‘Very Tough All-Nighter’

If a fan has followed The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann throughout the years on social media, they’d likely know about his dog, Bootstrap. Wes regularly shared pictures and videos of his beloved best friend on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Sadly, Bootstrap passed away on Tuesday. Last week, Wes revealed that Boostrap had bone cancer as well as a “large, rapidly growing tumor” in his nasal cavity. In the March 11 post, Wes said that doctors had given Bootstrap months to live. Unfortunately, after “a very tough all-night,” Wes had to put his dog down only five days later.

Wes took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of Bootstrap, as well as his thoughts:

Rest In Peace, Bootstrap. We had to take him in this morning to put him down after a very tough all-nighter. It was an incredibly peaceful process. He fell asleep in Amanda and I’s arms with one final look and goodbye. We had the most amazing last week with him and are beyond grateful for that time. He was my best friend, my co-founder, my son, and the wingman that brought me together with my wife. Although the pain is immense right now, the sheer joy, laughter, and companionship he’s brought our family for almost ten years is unmeasurable. To my friends, I love you, but I’m not gonna be answering the phone for awhile.

