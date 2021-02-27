Wes Bergmann Reveals His Plans for The Challenge’s 37th Season

Wes Bergmann was sent home early on The Challenge: Double Agents and fans have been waiting to see if the legend would be returning to our screens for the next season, the 37th in the franchise. On February 26, he announced that he would not be returning to the show for the next season and had known about this decision for months now but was holding off on sharing it.

The reality TV star wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been scared for months to release this news: I’m unable to return next season. I’ve got another show that I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m sorry to those I’m disappointing because of this decision. I’ll make it up to you.”

I’ve been scared for months to release this news: I’m unable to return next season. I’ve got another show that I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m sorry to those I’m disappointing because of this decision. I’ll make it up to you. 🙏 🌋 https://t.co/VWL55FdX2R — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) February 26, 2021

Fans of the Real World: Austin alum will be pleased to note that he did not announce his retirement from the show so he may yet return for future seasons. This announcement also lines up with one of Wes’ comments earlier this season that it may be beneficial to take some time off from the show so he can more easily fly under the radar when he returns.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Wes Announced His Own Project, a Reality TV Series, That Would Conflict With Filming the Next ‘Challenge’ Season

Wes’ announcement of his break from The Challenge hinted at another show he’s working on and the two-time champ shared a link to a news story about his company BetaBlox’s upcoming full-season reality TV show. The show’s first season will be filmed in the summer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to Startland News, and will feature several entrepreneurs and startup companies in an incubator going through a series of activities. Wes said:

We’re looking for entrepreneurs of all different types. We want high-tech startups, we want small businesses, we want men and women, we want old and young, etc. Our thesis is that you should surround yourself with different types of entrepreneurs, and find inspiration from what they’re doing for your personal journey. This opportunity is a win-win-win. We win because we’re creating an asset that promotes our incubator/process/services/products; the viewer wins because it’s pulling back the curtain on what it’s like to start real companies, which will aid them in their entrepreneurial education; and you win because you and your business will be showcased at scale to potential customers/partners/investors.

Wes Previously Said There ‘Ain’t a Chance in Hell I’m Going on Next Season’ After Being Blindsided on ‘Double Agents’

Shortly before his elimination from The Challenge: Double Agents, Wes appeared on Fessy Shafaat’s Instagram live recap and said, “there ain’t a f****** chance in hell I’m going on the next season.” At the time, he’d just been targeted from the first episode and said he needed to take time off and let the “jealousy” fade.

Wes said taking a season off was the same advice he gave to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who appeared on several season of the franchise in a row before taking a break this season. Wes said, “I said that [to Bananas] years ago, I was like, ‘just f****** take one off, let everyone just calm down because you step into that thing and everyone is just, your name just comes out of their mouth regardless.’ And now I feel like why am I just not taking that same advice?”

He also said he was hurt that competitors he considered friends, like Aneesa Ferreira, Theresa Jones and Leroy Garrett, turned on him from the beginning of the show despite the fact that he’d never betrayed them. He explained, “people are doing gameplay stuff to me and then going to their interviews and calling me a piece of s***.” Wes was eliminated in the third episode after he was thrown into the Crater by Leroy and Kaycee to face his friend Devin Walker.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’