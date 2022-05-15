Wes Bergmann Reveals He Got Injured During ‘Nightmare’ Challenge

The premiere of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 3 came on May 11, 2022, with two episodes dropping on Paramount+ the same day. In the days since the new season premiered, some of the cast members have been giving more information about what fans didn’t get to see.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 3, which dropped on Paramount+ on May 11.

Wes Bergmann took to Twitter on May 12 to share an injury that he picked up in the second challenge. As viewers might remember, the second challenge involved the competitors swinging above the water as they tried to kick a key down. After dropping down into the water with their key, the cast members had to swim to shore and solve a puzzle.

Wes Said He Tore His Bicep & Cracked a Tooth During the 2nd Challenge

Wes, who struggled with the swinging portion and eventually was dropped with a 20-minute time penalty, tweeted about the “nightmare” challenge. “It’s where I tore my bicep,” he shared. “For two days I couldn’t bend my elbow, thought I’d have to go home but hid it until I had enough mobility to fake using my arm. Rehab and time didn’t work so I’m gonna try a round of stem cells.”

Wes also explained that he picked up another problem on his fall into the water. He wrote that he “cracked a tooth in the back of my mouth.” He said he wasn’t going to do anything about it until he got home but he said it got worse and he ended up having to see a dentist while in Panama.

“I was just gonna deal with it when I got home but it started cutting my tongue so badly it was swelling and I couldn’t swallow,” he shared on social media. “I had to be escorted to a dentist downtown to do a temporary fix.”

Other Cast Members on ‘All Stars 3’ Shared That They Were Competing With Injuries

It’s not the first time that competitors have picked up injuries on “The Challenge” or the spinoff show and it likely won’t be the last. In the first two episodes that dropped on Paramount+, viewers already saw one competitor leave because of an injury and another open up about healing from “All Stars 2” injuries.

In the first episode of the season, Tyler Duckworth shared that he picked up quite a few injuries during his elimination on “All Stars 2” at the hands of Laterrian Wallace. He also wrote on Instagram that he’d broken broke his ribs and arm while the season 2 episode was airing.

Melinda Collins sprained her ankle during the final of “All Stars 2” and she shared in the third season that she hadn’t allowed it enough time to heal. The “Real World: Austin” alum said she aggravated it during the second challenge and was forced to withdraw from the game prior to facing Tina Barta in the elimination.

