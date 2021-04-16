Wes Bergmann Reveals His ‘Mole’ Costar Who Leaked ‘The Challenge’ Updates

Fans of The Challenge know that spoilers and leaks are extremely common on the show and it seems as though information about casting, eliminations and winners gets leaked to the public as soon as they happen on the show. Note: This article does not contain any spoilers for the 36th or 37th season.

As the 37th season of The Challenge is set to begin filming soon, spoiler pages have been reporting on the speculated cast list for the show and one Challenge legend, Wes Bergmann, called out a costar and accused them of being a “mole,” leaking information to the public. Wes first teased the news on Twitter, saying he would be speaking about “the mole that told people I left for challenge” on his Patreon recap of the All Stars season.

A spoiler and gossip Challenge Twitter account reported on what Wes revealed in his Patreon episode and that he said the mole is Josh Martinez: “Wes FaceTimed josh and lied and said he was quarantined for the challenge….. and next thing you know Wes is on the lock thread on vevmo…..” Josh has not yet commented on the accusation.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Wes Previously Said He Will Not Be Appearing on Season 37 Due to Other Commitments

The report that Wes was in quarantine for the 37th season of the show, which turned out to be false, came as a surprise to many fans, as a couple of months ago Wes publicly announced that he would not be back for the 37th season of the show. On February 26, the two-time champ revealed that he would be taking a break because of other work commitments.

He wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been scared for months to release this news: I’m unable to return next season. I’ve got another show that I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m sorry to those I’m disappointing because of this decision. I’ll make it up to you.”

He did not say if he intended to take off only one season or more but the Real World: Austin star did not make a retirement announcement. Earlier in the Double Agents season, he said he thought that taking some time off would benefit his game as he’d become too big of a target in recent years. On Double Agents, he was targeted from the onset as a champion until his elimination in the third episode.

Josh Announced Earlier During ‘Double Agents’ That He Already Got a Call to Appear on Season 37

In an appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Josh said he’d already gotten the call for season 37 and hinted that he’d be returning for it. He made the comment while speaking about the edit he gets on the show as an overly emotional competitor.

Josh said he’s accepted that his edit will always show that side of him and his goal in appearing on reality TV isn’t to get approval or build his fanbase. He mentioned that he doesn’t want to be too critical of the show since he got the call to return for the MTV show’s 37th season and wants to keep a positive relationship with producers.

In a recent Instagram Q&A on his Story, the 27-year-old said he wants to keep competing until he’s 30 years old, Cheat Sheet wrote. If The Challenge continues to film two seasons per year, that could be as many as six more seasons with the Big Brother alum. Double Agents was his fourth season of the show and where the competitor won his first elimination.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’