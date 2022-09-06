Wes Bergmann Shades The Challenge Star for ‘Ridiculous’ Comments

Wes Bergmann has been open about his thoughts on other “Challenge” stars in the past and despite not being on “The Challenge: USA,” it hasn’t stopped him from calling competitors out.

On August 31, he wrote, “B****ing about the living conditions on a show called ‘The Challenge’ is literally the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my entire life. I vote we make the conditions worse; the challenges harder; final longer; & you have to complete an athletic & IQ-based combine to join.” He then added:

The Challenge isn’t a ‘show’. It’s a documentary about the most gnarly game ever invented. Showing up to The Challenge to be on TV would be like joining the UFC to be on TV; getting knocked out; and blaming Dana White for not becoming rich and famous.

While Wes didn’t name any competitors by name, a couple of “The Challenge: USA” cast members have complained about the living conditions on that show since it began airing.

Some ‘Challenge’ Competitors Replied to Wes’ Tweet

A few “Challenge” competitors replied to Wes’ tweet, including Tina Barta, who wrote, “I vote that you shut the f*** up and let us have better conditions! Damn, @WestonBergmann. Sometimes I wonder………” She later added, “I say this in a loving manner. I take the ‘shut the f*** up’, part back.”

Tyson Apostol’s wife Rachel Foulger, who appeared alongside him on “Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” commented, “There’s a show called Survivor you should try.”

Domenick Abbate, who’s now competing on “The Challenge: USA,” wrote, “I know I’m a rookie on a spinoff, but I’m with this. Although, I would have rather s*** in the ocean like we did on Survivor instead of go in the bathroom stalls that we had on #TheChallengeUSA.”

Leo Temory & Shannon St. Clair Commented on the Living Conditions After They Were Eliminated

A couple of eliminated competitors from “The Challenge: USA” have spoken about the living conditions on the show. Leo Temory revealed in an Instagram Q&A that they weren’t “the best” and the house had a lot of mosquitos. Despite that, he said he had a good experience and told Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast that he didn’t mind the living conditions that much.

“Love Island” alum Shannon St. Clair was a lot more vocal about her experience and shared on Spotify’s “Reality Rundown” podcast hosted by Mark Long and Emily Longeretta that “the hardest challenge was living in a bunker with strangers, and the food was not great.” She explained that people had to go to the hospital for food poisoning and others were waking up screaming due to nightmares.

“It was very uncomfortable, mosquitos chewing at your face cause the door was open all night, it was super hot and then it was super cold,” she shared. “The bathrooms were absolutely horrible, the toilets were gross, we were all sharing six toilets with 30 people men and women. The sinks would leak, there was six showers so the water was always cold so you couldn’t even take a hot shower after a challenge.”

