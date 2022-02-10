Wes Bergmann Reaches Out to ‘The Challenge’ Community for Support

On February 10, “The Challenge” star Wes Bergmann launched a new app and reality TV show titled “The Blox.” The competition docu-series follows 20 entrepreneurs over 17 episodes as they compete in startup games in the hopes of growing their business and ultimately getting crowned the season winner.

Now, the two-time champ is calling out to his “Challenge” family for their support. “I really hope the entire Challenge community gets behind this,” he told Heavy. “I’ve worked my a** off to make great TV for the fans for a long time. Now I’m taking what I’ve learned from that world, and moving it over to a world that helps people launch and scale their businesses.”

The reality TV star, always an entertaining figure on “The Challenge,” added, “On paper, if you can’t get behind that then it’s time to admit you’re the problem.” That being said, he revealed to Heavy that he’s proud “The Challenge” community can finally see “what I’ve been doing behind closed doors for my entire career.”

The entire series can be watched for free on The Blox mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Wes Explained That He Was Extremely Nervous for the Launch of ‘The Blox’

In the days leading up to the show’s launch, Wes opened up on social media about it, telling his followers on Instagram, “I’m very nervous about this app launch… If it goes well, it could change a lot of peoples’ lives. I hope you download it and binge the show.” He said, “in the meantime, I’m gonna be a nervous wreck.”

In another video where he explained the concept of the show to Instagram followers, the two-time “Challenge” champ revealed that the show is the culmination of “Two years of prep and hundreds of thousands of dollars.” Here is this post:

Wes Addressed Whether the New Show Would Have an Impact on His ‘Challenge’ Return

In his conversation with Heavy, Wes spoke about his future on “The Challenge” and how the launch of this new show might affect that. “I am always going to find ways to make time for my Challenge family,” he said. However, he explained that as time goes on, it becomes “more difficult and irresponsible” to leave and film “The Challenge” as it’s a major time investment.

The “Real World: Austin” alum didn’t rule out a return, though, as he said it will all depend on scheduling. “I must set the bar low for Challenge fans to not hold their breaths, for I am booked for the foreseeable future,” he concluded.

That comment echoes a previous announcement made by the reality star and entrepreneur, who stated on Instagram in September 2021, “A lot of big life changes are coming for me… They are exciting and I cannot wait to share them.” He added, “because of these life changes: I will be on zero challenges in the [foreseeable] future; spin-off or otherwise.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio